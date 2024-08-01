All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
Formula 1 Dutch GP

Mercedes plans to bring back abandoned floor for Dutch GP

Mercedes retains faith in the upgraded floor that it took off its Formula 1 car in Belgium last weekend

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, leaves the garage

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, leaves the garage

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes says the upgraded floor that it abandoned in Belgium last week will likely return after the Formula 1 summer break at Zandvoort.

The German manufacturer introduced its updated floor as part of its push to lift the performance of its W15 car.

However, after a tricky opening day of practice at Spa-Francorchamps where the team was left confused about its lack of pace, it reverted to its previous floor specification for the remainder of the F1 weekend.

Having had a good hit rate so far this season with upgrades it has brought to the car doing what was expected, the decision to ditch its new floor prompted fears that it could have hit a point of trouble.

Other teams like Ferrari, RB and Aston Martin have seen their seasons stall when upgrades they brought did not deliver what was expected – and it took some time for them to unpick their problems.

But Mercedes is confident that it is not about to suffer a similar fate, as it remains adamant that the issues it faced on the Friday in Belgium were not related to the floor.

Instead, as team principal Toto Wolff has explained, it believes its Friday woes had more to do with mechanical aspects of how it was setting up its car to deal with the middle sector of the Spa track.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Wolff said that Mercedes would bring the new floor back for the next race, the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, and would conduct a thorough analysis of its performance to be sure that there were no problems with it.

“I think we made a drastic change in order to recover some of the performance, but we believe it wasn't the floor,” said Wolff about the plans for the upgrade.

“It will be quite interesting when we put everything on the car in Zandvoort and correlate, and see what it does. Then we can be sure whether it's the mechanical bit that we thought, or if there are few interactions aerodynamically and mechanically that didn't work.”

Mercedes is coming off the back of three wins in the last four races, having triumphed in the Austrian, British and Belgian Grands Prix.

While that run of form has set up a possibility of a charge forward in the constructors’ championship, Wolff thinks it too early to get carried away with how things could play out.

“I think we need to remain both feet on the ground,” he explained. “The swings of performance, you see a trend definitely that's positive on our side. With some other teams, you see a negative trend.

“But I don't think we should really pre-empt how the second half of the season is going to go. I think it's a tough fight, and there are four teams that are giving it everything.

“I think we can be carefully optimistic. But we've got to prove it. There are 10 races to go.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?
Next article FIA updates F1 regulations following Chinese GP confusion

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?
Mercedes: Plank and tyre wear, driver weight likely trigger of Russell's F1 DSQ

Mercedes: Plank and tyre wear, driver weight likely trigger of Russell's F1 DSQ

Formula 1
Mercedes: Plank and tyre wear, driver weight likely trigger of Russell's F1 DSQ
Why Williams thinks it has secured F1’s second best driver on his day

Why Williams thinks it has secured F1’s second best driver on his day

Formula 1
Why Williams thinks it has secured F1’s second best driver on his day
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Why Hamilton wasn't offered Russell's one-stop option in Belgian GP

Why Hamilton wasn't offered Russell's one-stop option in Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Why Hamilton wasn't offered Russell's one-stop option in Belgian GP
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache
Were Russell’s worn tyres the cause of his Spa F1 disqualification?

Were Russell’s worn tyres the cause of his Spa F1 disqualification?

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Were Russell’s worn tyres the cause of his Spa F1 disqualification?

Latest news

Chadwick "preparing" for potential 2025 IndyCar promotion

Chadwick "preparing" for potential 2025 IndyCar promotion

Indy IndyCar
Chadwick "preparing" for potential 2025 IndyCar promotion
Tanak ruled out of remaining Rally Finland WRC stages after crash

Tanak ruled out of remaining Rally Finland WRC stages after crash

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Tanak ruled out of remaining Rally Finland WRC stages after crash
How Norris can arrest his current F1 first-lap problems

How Norris can arrest his current F1 first-lap problems

F1 Formula 1
How Norris can arrest his current F1 first-lap problems
2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MGP MotoGP
British GP
2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Prime

Discover prime content
Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?
When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players

When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Trevor Carlin
When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA