Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Race in
19 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling

shares
comments
Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling
By:

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes was preparing for a ban on Formula 1 'party mode' engine settings before the FIA issued its technical clampdown as it saw opposition growing.

This weekend's Italian Grand Prix is the first race where teams have been banned from changing engine settings during qualifying and the race, requiring them to run a single mode throughout the sessions.

It was seen as a move to try and rein in the dominant Mercedes cars, but Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas managed to sweep to a front row lock-out at Monza in qualifying on Saturday.

Hamilton's pole time was eight tenths of a second faster than third-placed Carlos Sainz's effort, showing few signs that Mercedes' advantage had been cut.

Speaking after qualifying at Monza, team principal Wolff said that Mercedes had been preparing for the ban on engine mode changes even before the FIA communicated the ruling, reacting to opposition it saw growing.

"The way we operate is about extracting performance, and being as adaptable as an organisation, almost the Darwinistic principle, to confront every possible situation that comes up," Wolff said.

"Once it was clear that the lobby against our qualy mode has grown, much before the TD came out of the regulations, we shifted our development work towards that situation.

"Today, we've seen for the first time how the level of performance has changed between the teams, and there are some interesting outcomes.

"I think maybe the ones that pushed the hardest didn't show great performance today.

"The biggest advantage we have focused on is to gain race time, and that happens tomorrow. But you don't want to praise the day before the evening.

"We are pushing the boundaries, and therefore we've had a really good Saturday, and I'm very pleased for the team. Now we need to do well on Sunday."

Read Also:

Red Bull was one of the teams most in favour of the engine mode ban, but could only finish fifth and 10th in qualifying at Monza.

Bottas said after the session that he did not think Red Bull would be very "happy" with the engine mode change ban in light of the result.

Wolff had previously stated that Mercedes would react to the ruling by opting to run a higher engine mode throughout the race than it has done previously.

"We knew that this was coming, and once we knew that this was coming, we said: 'OK, let's use it as an opportunity'," Wolff said.

"I think we have a great organisation, and the mentality in Brixworth was great. They said bring it on, let's come up with a strong mode for qualifying that we can run all race.

"Overall, we have lost very little qualifying performance, but gained a lot of performance in the race. We can run the engine much harder in the race.

"We're only able to achieve that with a lot of research and a lot of bench running. So far, so good. Let's see how it pans out over the next sessions."

Related video

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying

Previous article

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Top List

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap

Why Renault’s rapid F1 pace should scare Red Bull at Monza Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Renault’s rapid F1 pace should scare Red Bull at Monza

Latest news

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying

Hamilton: Mercedes qualifying strategy "bang on"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Mercedes qualifying strategy "bang on"

Bottas "not sure how happy Red Bull is" with engine mode change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "not sure how happy Red Bull is" with engine mode change

Trending

1
FIA F2

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020

1h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

3h
3
Formula 1

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Latest news

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling
Formula 1

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying
Formula 1

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying

Hamilton: Mercedes qualifying strategy "bang on"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes qualifying strategy "bang on"

Bottas "not sure how happy Red Bull is" with engine mode change
Formula 1

Bottas "not sure how happy Red Bull is" with engine mode change

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap
Formula 1

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1
1h

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.