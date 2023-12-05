Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff
Mercedes has rejected allegations of any wrongdoing by its Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff, and knew nothing about an FIA investigation until it was released in the media.
The FIA announced on Tuesday that its compliance department was investigating a potential conflict of interest over the passing of information between a member of FOM personnel and a team principal.
"The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel,” said the statement. “The FIA Compliance Department is looking into the matter.”
It is understood that this was in reference to a report suggesting that team principals had complained to the FIA about there being a potential conflict of interest between Toto Wolff, the boss of the Mercedes team, and wife Susie over the transfer of information.
But Mercedes has robustly defended Wolff over what it says are “unsubstantiated allegations” and revealed that it has had no communication with the governing body about the matter.
“We note the generic statement from the FIA this evening, which responds to unsubstantiated allegations from a single media outlet, and the off-record briefing which has linked it to the Team Principal of Mercedes-AMG F1,” it said.
“The Team has received no communication from the FIA Compliance Department on this topic and it was highly surprising to learn of the investigation through a media statement.
“We wholly reject the allegation in the statement and associated media coverage, which wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our Team Principal.”
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, engineers
Mercedes said it would like a swift resolution to the matter involving the FIA and full transparency on the investigation.
It added: “As a matter of course, we invite full, prompt, and transparent correspondence from the FIA Compliance Department regarding this investigation and its contents.”
The FIA Compliance Department has been called into action already this season when Lance Stroll was investigated after the Qatar Grand Prix for pushing his trainer after an early exit from qualifying.
The Canadian subsequently received a formal warning and apologised for his behaviour.
Related video
F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”
F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong” F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”
FIA opens compliance investigation into potential Wolff conflict of interest
FIA opens compliance investigation into potential Wolff conflict of interest FIA opens compliance investigation into potential Wolff conflict of interest
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Latest news
Alex Marquez was blocked by Yamaha from joining SRT in MotoGP
Alex Marquez was blocked by Yamaha from joining SRT in MotoGP Alex Marquez was blocked by Yamaha from joining SRT in MotoGP
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself
McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself
WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies
WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies
The two sides of F1’s next big rules row
The two sides of F1’s next big rules row The two sides of F1’s next big rules row
The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon
The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon
Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp
Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp
The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency
The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.