Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

shares
comments
Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up
By:

Toto Wolff has revealed a radio failure led to the tyre mix-up that cost George Russell a likely maiden Formula 1 victory in Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix.

In his first appearance for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's stand-in, Williams regular Russell dominated the majority of the race at the Bahrain International Circuit, taking the lead at the start.

Russell built up a lead of almost three seconds over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas through the opening stint before pitting, and ran over five seconds clear after gaining more time though the pit cycle.

But when the safety car was called on lap 59, Mercedes tried to double-stack its cars in the pits, only for the team to be slow in fitting Russell's tyres.

Read Also:

The pit crew released Russell, but found it had accidentally fitted the tyres meant for Bottas to the British driver's car. As a result, Bottas had his existing hard tyres re-fitted before being released again.

Asked by Motorsport.com how the tyre mix-up happened, Mercedes team principal Wolff revealed that a radio issue meant the call had not come through to Russell's side of the garage.

"What happened is that when we called the pit crews out, they get a call on the radios and bring the right tyres out," Wolff said.

"One side of the garage, George's side, didn't hear the pit call.

"We had a radio that didn't function, and then the wrong guys with the wrong tyres came out."

Russell was forced to pit on the next lap to change back onto his own tyres, but is under investigation for running on Bottas' compounds.

"We knew immediately when Valtteri didn't have his tyres, we knew that Valtteri's tyres were on George's car," Wolff said.

"We fitted Valtteri's old hard tyre that we just took off to the car again, and we knew we needed to pit George again."

Despite the issues, Russell was still in a position to win the race in Sakhir, fighting back from fifth on the restart with 19 laps to go to sit second before a puncture forced another pitstop.

Russell ultimately finished the race ninth, and admitted afterwards that the setbacks "really bloody hurt" after coming so close to a debut win for Mercedes.

"The slow puncture probably came from him having to run off the line so many times in order to overtake," said Wolff.

"As for the race win? I don't know. I think our planner said he would catch up to Sergio and maybe DRS would have helped us, but I'm not sure [if he would have won].

"Sergio drove a brilliant, brilliant race, and deserves the race win because we made too many mistakes, and were unlucky with the puncture."

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

Previous article

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Drivers George Russell
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

Mercedes under investigation for Russell, Bottas tyre mix-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes under investigation for Russell, Bottas tyre mix-up

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"

Bruised Russell fears fatigue after squeezing into Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bruised Russell fears fatigue after squeezing into Mercedes

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle

Crew members injured as Nemechek's Snowball Derby ends in flames
Stock car Stock car / Breaking news

Crew members injured as Nemechek's Snowball Derby ends in flames

Latest news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"

Ocon hopes Sakhir GP podium proves doubters wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon hopes Sakhir GP podium proves doubters wrong

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

26min
3
Formula 1

Mercedes under investigation for Russell, Bottas tyre mix-up

56min
4
Formula 1

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

37min
5
Formula 1

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"

42min

Latest news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"
Formula 1

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"

Ocon hopes Sakhir GP podium proves doubters wrong
Formula 1

Ocon hopes Sakhir GP podium proves doubters wrong

Mercedes under investigation for Russell, Bottas tyre mix-up
Formula 1

Mercedes under investigation for Russell, Bottas tyre mix-up

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 5, 2020

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.