Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen "not worried" by Ferrari’s pace through F1 Italian GP practice Next / Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Mercedes rules out "high risk, high reward" F1 tow tactics

George Russell thinks Mercedes will not go for "high risk, high reward" towing tactics in qualifying for Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix, despite the opportunities thanks to Lewis Hamilton's grid penalty.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes rules out "high risk, high reward" F1 tow tactics
Listen to this article

Hamilton is to start from the back of the grid at Monza on Sunday after his Mercedes team elected to switch to his fourth power unit of the season.

While F1's rules mean that his final position against fellow back-of-the-grid starters Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda and Valtteri Bottas will depend on his qualifying time against them, it will not be essential for him to maximise every tenth on track as if he were without a grid drop.

It means that Mercedes could elect to sacrifice his running at some point to give Russell a decent tow, which could prove critical in moving him up nearer the front spot.

But while Russell could stand to gain a couple of tenths from Hamilton's assistance, he reckons the risks of teams getting their towing strategy wrong means it will probably err against doing so.

"I mean, if you nail it, it definitely does work," said Russell, who ended up fifth fastest in FP1. "But there's high risk, high reward really. So it's not something we put on a lot of emphasis into.

"Qualifying sessions over time are when we learn quite a lot about the car and the tyres. And that's clearly been somewhere we've struggled this year. So for now, I think we'll both just go in and do an ordinary session."

Hamilton also reckoned that him running first on track would already be enough to help Russell make any gains he wanted.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"It's George's turn to choose this weekend, whether he goes first or second, so most likely he will choose to go behind me," he said "So I'll just do my normal program and he'll get a tow."

Both Russell and Hamilton reckoned the Mercedes was not at its best around Monza, as the team's pace fell away over the two practice sessions.

Russell said: "It was a bit of a strange day. FP1 was looking pretty strong, but then Ferrari and Red Bull seemed to have taken a step forward compared to us: or maybe we've taken a step back as we were obviously behind the McLaren in FP2. So a bit of work to be done tonight to understand that."

Hamilton, who was seventh in the afternoon, added: "We went a lot slower or they went a lot quicker. I'm giving it everything out there and it just doesn't feel particularly quick."

Read Also:

One of the key factors holding Mercedes back was that its energy deployment characteristics are not ideal for the long straights of Monza, as it runs out of its power boost too early on the straights.

Russell reckoned that could prove critical in giving Ferrari an edge in their fight for position.

"We are lacking a bit of deployment," he explained. "We are similar to Red Bull but Ferrari seem to have the upper hand in terms of deployment.

"So that may make things trickier in a race scenario, as they've got a bit more of a locker to play with. But it's going to be something we're going to have to deal with."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen "not worried" by Ferrari’s pace through F1 Italian GP practice
Previous article

Verstappen "not worried" by Ferrari’s pace through F1 Italian GP practice
Next article

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari explains old F1 floor test in Italian GP practice Italian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari explains old F1 floor test in Italian GP practice

De Vries replaces ill Albon for remainder of Italian GP F1 weekend Italian GP
Formula 1

De Vries replaces ill Albon for remainder of Italian GP F1 weekend

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime
Formula 1

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

Latest news

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Mercedes driver George Russell says "we don't deserve to be starting P2" for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix after a "frustrating" qualifying.

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull's set-up compromises for the Italian Grand Prix leave him with a "good chance" of overcoming a grid penalty to beat polesitter Charles Leclerc for victory.

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles

Charles Leclerc said his pole on Ferrari's home soil at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix was a "great surprise" after struggling to match Red Bull in previous races.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
21 h
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.