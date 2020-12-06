Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Race in
02 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Mercedes: Bottas and Russell free to race in Sakhir GP

shares
comments
Mercedes: Bottas and Russell free to race in Sakhir GP
By:

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has no concerns about a rivalry emerging between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Bahrain, saying they are free to race as normal.

In his first Mercedes appearance deputising for Lewis Hamilton following his positive test for COVID-19, Russell managed to qualify second for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday, narrowly missing out on pole to teammate Bottas.

The 22-year-old said he felt “gutted” to have lost pole by just 0.026 seconds, but exceeded Mercedes’ expectations after the team told him ahead of qualifying it would be happy with a top-five grid slot.

Russell has been widely tipped for a future drive with Mercedes, although the team has denied it is treating this weekend as a shootout between him and Bottas to be Hamilton’s teammate in 2022.

The regular Williams driver will be targeting his maiden F1 points in Sunday’s race, but could go even further and scoop a first victory if he can defeat Bottas.

But Mercedes chief Wolff was unconcerned about any rivalry brewing between Bottas and Russell in Bahrain, feeling both drivers could be confident of their position.

“It will be certainly tight, but I don’t see any rivalry within our team,” Wolff said. “Valtteri is well-settled. There is nothing to prove for him.

“For George, it’s a little bit easier because there is no pressure at all. He has nothing to lose.

“And obviously [Max] Verstappen is not going to be happy that there is a new kid on the block that’s standing in front of him.

“George is on the worse line, as we’ve seen last weekend, and the cockpit is too small for him. The clutch pedals are too small too for his hands and his fingers.

“So really, I have the same expectation tomorrow that I had for him for qualifying today. He has confirmed what we thought of him.

“As I said before, impressed, but not surprised.”

Asked if Mercedes would employ any team orders to favour Bottas, Wolff said it would not waver from its usual approach by letting them race.

"No, [they’re] free to race,” Wolff said. "That’s what we owe to everybody. Off the leash.”

Read Also:

Related video

Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell

Previous article

Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas , George Russell
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

SMP Racing withdraws from 2019/20 WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

SMP Racing withdraws from 2019/20 WEC season

Audi set to quit Formula E, start LMDh project
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Audi set to quit Formula E, start LMDh project

Australian legend John Harvey passes away
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Australian legend John Harvey passes away

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

NHRA: Kids can start drag racing at age 5
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA: Kids can start drag racing at age 5

Latest news

Mercedes: Bottas and Russell free to race in Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Bottas and Russell free to race in Sakhir GP

Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell

Could Russell match Verstappen’s shock debut victory feat? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could Russell match Verstappen’s shock debut victory feat?

Perez "suffering" with old engine in Sakhir GP weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez "suffering" with old engine in Sakhir GP weekend

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

4h
2
FIA F2

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

1h
3
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

20h
4
WEC

SMP Racing withdraws from 2019/20 WEC season

5
WEC

Audi set to quit Formula E, start LMDh project

Latest news

Mercedes: Bottas and Russell free to race in Sakhir GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Bottas and Russell free to race in Sakhir GP

Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell
Formula 1

Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell

Could Russell match Verstappen’s shock debut victory feat?
Formula 1

Could Russell match Verstappen’s shock debut victory feat?

Perez "suffering" with old engine in Sakhir GP weekend
Formula 1

Perez "suffering" with old engine in Sakhir GP weekend

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return
Formula 1

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
18h

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.