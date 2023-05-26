Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says there was no "negative" behaviour as a result of the upgrades introduced in Monaco on Friday.
The team has debuted a significant package of bodywork and suspension changes that were supposed to have run for the first time at the cancelled Imola event last weekend.
Despite the obvious complications inherent in learning about a new package on a tricky street track, the team opted to keep them on the car and put some miles on them.
Lewis Hamilton finished FP2 in sixth place while his team-mate George Russell was 12th.
"It's difficult with Monaco, really difficult to judge," Wolff told Motorsport.com when asked about the upgrades.
"But at least we haven't seen any behaviour of the car that would have been deemed as really negative."
Asked if the car was giving the drivers the confidence they require, he said: "I've never heard a driver saying in Monaco that feels good!
"I think it's always on the knife's edge. You've seen that with [Carlos] Sainz. And therefore not lots of great praise, but definitely going in the right direction."
Wolff stressed that he was proud of the effort made by the team to get the new parts to the track.
"Massive," he said. "You see the whole bodywork is different, front suspension, the floor is different.
"A mega job of everybody in Brackley to have delivered that, and now this is our new baseline and we have to work from here."
Wolff also noted that after a disappointing FP1 session, Red Bull made progress in the second session, and reckons Max Verstappen showed he is a step ahead of the rest of the field.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
"Max was in his own class on the long run. I think we're pretty close together on a single lap, at least today, but in the long run you see a car that has performance and has no degradation. They've done a good job."
Despite being only sixth on headline times, Hamilton insisted that it had been a positive first day with the new package.
"I've generally had an amazing day, I really enjoyed driving today," said the former world champion.
"I want to say a big, big thank you to everyone back to the factory, because to build and design and develop a car is not an easy thing. And everyone's put so much time in, so many hours of hard work to have us here today.
"I'm glad that we were able to keep it on track for them. And I think we got a lot of data. I mean, it's not the place to ultimately test and upgrade but the car was generally feeling good.
"It was a bit of a shame, we weren't as close as I'd hoped at the end of the session, but definitely felt the improvements. And we've just got to keep chipping away to see if we can squeeze any more juice out of the car."
Asked if there was a specific area of improvement, Hamilton said: "There is, but I'm not going to say where. There is an area, and it's very clear where the lack is lack of performances for me.
"And so we'll talk about that in the debrief. We'll put our heads together and try and figure out how we can do that within what we have. And but hopefully this gives us a platform to build on moving forwards."
Russell was also upbeat about the improvement to the car.
"There's definitely some positive signs to take from the session, definitely improved from FP1," he said. "It's never easy around this place.
"We've made a lot of changes, things we would have done on the previous iteration of the car, as well.
"It's not anything unique at all to these new updates. And we'll work overnight to see what more we can do to try and get more out of the tyre.
"We know that the base performance of the car is good. And we normally overachieve maybe on a Sunday and underachieve on a Saturday. So we need to try and flip those over this weekend."
Related video
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Monaco GP practice
What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix
Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car
Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car
Russell: Mercedes will treat Monaco update outcome “with a pinch of salt”
Russell: Mercedes will treat Monaco update outcome “with a pinch of salt” Russell: Mercedes will treat Monaco update outcome “with a pinch of salt”
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Latest news
Le Mans wants hydrogen-only top class by 2030
Le Mans wants hydrogen-only top class by 2030 Le Mans wants hydrogen-only top class by 2030
F1 live: Monaco GP qualifying as it happens
F1 live: Monaco GP qualifying as it happens F1 live: Monaco GP qualifying as it happens
F2 Monaco: Iwasa dominates for third win this season
F2 Monaco: Iwasa dominates for third win this season F2 Monaco: Iwasa dominates for third win this season
Legge still feels “horrible” about Wilson Indy 500 crash in practice
Legge still feels “horrible” about Wilson Indy 500 crash in practice Legge still feels “horrible” about Wilson Indy 500 crash in practice
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.