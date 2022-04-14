Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Capito: First Williams F1 point of season a relief after tough start
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Mercedes says the extra sensors fitted to Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 car in the Australian Grand Prix only posed a “small” weight cost compared to teammate George Russell.

Luke Smith
By:
Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors
Listen to this article

In a bid to gather more data to help understand the porpoising issue that is blighting its W13 car, Mercedes fitted some extra sensors to Hamilton’s chassis for the race, including a rideheight sensor that had a visible glowing light.

Most teams only opt to run these sensors during free practice before removing them for qualifying and the race given the extra weight they add. Teams are already struggling to get their cars down to the weight limit this year under the new technical regulations in 2022.

Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles explained that Mercedes had “too many questions without answers” from its car, prompting the team to take the unusual step of keeping the sensors on Hamilton’s car for the race.

"In a normal year, you wouldn’t even consider not having sensors on the car,” Vowles said in Mercedes’ Australian Grand Prix debrief video.

“You would add what you need to, to make sure you understand what's going on. But obviously this isn’t a normal year and the car is overweight.”

Hamilton finished the race in fourth place behind Russell, having lost a position to his teammate through the pitstops under the safety car.

Although Hamilton was able to catch Russell by the end of the race, struggles with overheating meant he could not get close enough to overtake.

Vowles said there would always be some small weight offset between the two cars due to the sheer number of parts each run, and that the added sensors were only a small cost to Hamilton.

“In terms of how it worked between the two cars, there are thousands of components that make up the racing car for George and for Lewis, and those components don’t weigh exactly the same amount,” Vowles said.

“There is variability of a few grams here and there and the actual car weight as mentioned on the FIA scales between the two cars in the race was within a few grams of each other, so Lewis did a fantastic job by carrying these extra sensors.

“Ultimately the cost was small, it was a matter of grams between the two, which is what we wanted.”

Vowles added that while Mercedes had gathered a good amount of data by running the sensors, he downplayed the findings offering a silver bullet that would turn the car's pace around.

“It's not that from this you can suddenly find something you will turn everything on its head and will find a solution in one race,” Vowles said.

“But it provides clues and understanding of what we need to do to move forwards.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Capito: First Williams F1 point of season a relief after tough start
Previous article

Capito: First Williams F1 point of season a relief after tough start
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Perez: Three Red Bull DNFs in three F1 races "certainly a concern" Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez: Three Red Bull DNFs in three F1 races "certainly a concern"

Mercedes: "On the limit" F1 cooling sparked Hamilton radio message Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes: "On the limit" F1 cooling sparked Hamilton radio message

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Latest news

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Capito: First Williams F1 point of season a relief after tough start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: First Williams F1 point of season a relief after tough start

The Ferrari diffuser tweak that offers clues to its F1 upgrade plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Ferrari diffuser tweak that offers clues to its F1 upgrade plans

Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
14 h
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.