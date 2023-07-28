Subscribe
Previous / Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying Next / Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Mercedes splits F1 car wing levels as Russell handed "barn door"

Mercedes has committed its two drivers to different wing levels for Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix, with George Russell handed the “barn door” configuration.

Jonathan Noble
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

The wet opening practice session at Spa-Francorchamps left teams blind about choosing their best set-ups for the Belgian weekend – especially with parc ferme conditions kicking in from the start of Friday afternoon’s qualifying session.

Lewis Hamilton admitted it was a complete guessing game about how best to approach things, with Mercedes in the end covering its bases and opting for a lower and higher downforce configuration across both its cars.

While the higher downforce choice for Russell may have hurt him for the dry Q3 session, as he ended up seven tenths slower than Hamilton, the choice could yet pay off if things are wet in the races or tyre degradation proves to be an issue.

Speaking about the disparity of performance between the two cars, with Hamilton starting third on Sunday and Russell down in eighth, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1 that they had split choices.

“We have run two very different rear wings and configurations,” he said. “And you can see that Lewis is just able to extract more performance from that.”

Asked if Russell’s option had hurt him, Wolff said: “It does, he has a bit of a barn door on the back. But that can be advantageous for tyre performance on Sunday. It didn't help today so we need to assess why it didn't.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

While Russell was aware of his wing choice, he still admitted to being slightly baffled about why he was so slow.

“We have just been off the pace,” he said. “To be honest, we struggled in that session and don't really know why. I usually love those transitional sessions but every lap we were nowhere.

“So we need to try and review and understand. We know qualifying is not everything around here, but definitely we would have liked to have been higher up the order.”

While Hamilton was happy about his grid slot, he equally said the time he lost in the middle sector because of his wing level was not ideal.

“With FP1, it was wet running and getting the set-up ready for qualifying today when eventually it went to dry, it was just like a big guessing game,” he said. “I'm hoping that the car is decent in the long run tomorrow in the race.

“Generally the car was doing pretty decent. It's just the middle sector [where] we're losing a second. So I've got to go and study to try and figure out where that is, and if there's any way with the package that I have, whether I can close that.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying

Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision

Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision

Prost “saddened and distressed” over Alpine F1’s “huge mistake”

Prost “saddened and distressed” over Alpine F1’s “huge mistake”

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Prost “saddened and distressed” over Alpine F1’s “huge mistake” Prost “saddened and distressed” over Alpine F1’s “huge mistake”

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton recalls Senna’s “going for a gap” F1 quote after Perez clash

Hamilton recalls Senna’s “going for a gap” F1 quote after Perez clash

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Hamilton recalls Senna’s “going for a gap” F1 quote after Perez clash Hamilton recalls Senna’s “going for a gap” F1 quote after Perez clash

Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

SUPC Supercars
Eastern Creek

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win

Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Richmond

Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win

2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set

2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Richmond

2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set 2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set

Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

NAS NASCAR Cup

Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe