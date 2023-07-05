Subscribe
Previous / Aston Martin partners with Valvoline, runs one-off British GP F1 livery Next / 2023 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 News

Mercedes still believes Red Bull can be beaten, as new front wing lifts hopes

Mercedes still believes Red Bull can be beaten on pure pace in Formula 1 this year, which is why it does not want to switch full focus to its 2024 car just yet. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Although the German manufacturer endured what it called a ‘bruising’ race in Austria last weekend, it maintains faith that there is much more performance to be unlocked from its W14. 

It also plans to unleash its latest set of upgrades at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, which is understood to include an updated front wing that is aiming at helping improve aero balance – especially in low-speed corners. 

But while Max Verstappen appears to be in a class of his own in F1 this season as he marches towards what looks like a third world title, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff does not think he is invincible. 

Asked by Motorsport.com if he still believed that Mercedes can beat Red Bull on pure pace terms at some point this year, Wolff said: “I maintain the belief because, if I were to say I don't maintain the belief, then we may as well turn it off and put everything into next year's car, and be happy to finish in the top 10. 

“But you can't. You just have to continue working. We need to take these bad days as good as possible, and try to rebound and come closer. We've seen races where we were decent, and I think the gap to Verstappen was 10 seconds in Montreal, which looks much more encouraging that it was [in Austria].” 

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While the form of the chasing pack behind Red Bull fluctuates quite a lot depending on track characteristics and upgrade cycles, Wolff sees no alarm about Mercedes having slipped back in Austria as he thinks it is just a temporary blip. 

“I think what we're seeing is that the constant is Max in front and then it is between his team-mate, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lando [Norris] with the upgrade and us. 

“It seems to be changing from race to race, and there's not quite a pattern that we can discover so far.  

“What I hear is that Ferrari and McLaren had an upgrade [in Austria], and that could be one of the explanations. But we're bringing one next week [to Silverstone]." 

Read Also:

But despite Mercedes’ optimism about chasing wins, Red Bull appears to still have the potential to win every race this season. 

And while it is enjoying its success, team boss Christian Horner well knows that it will only take one piece of bad luck to derail its clean sweep. 

“We saw at the British GP last year Max had a bit of debris, it screwed the floor and that was his race run,” explained Horner. 

“It is fine margins between victory and failure, and I think the team is operating at an incredible level. But it only takes a bit of weather or a bit of bad luck or a puncture and things can turn around pretty quickly. We’ve just got to stay at the top of our game and see how long we can keep this run rolling for.   

“We will go to Silverstone with confidence, but also acutely aware that it is very easy to drop the ball and very easy for variables to come in that are sometimes beyond your control.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin partners with Valvoline, runs one-off British GP F1 livery

2023 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Horner rubbishes Wolff's 'frightened' remark about 2026 F1 engine progress

Horner rubbishes Wolff's 'frightened' remark about 2026 F1 engine progress

Formula 1

Horner rubbishes Wolff's 'frightened' remark about 2026 F1 engine progress Horner rubbishes Wolff's 'frightened' remark about 2026 F1 engine progress

Hamilton F1 contract delay not about money, says Mercedes

Hamilton F1 contract delay not about money, says Mercedes

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hamilton F1 contract delay not about money, says Mercedes Hamilton F1 contract delay not about money, says Mercedes

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Jeddah still "more dangerous" than Spa amid F1 safety concerns

Verstappen: Jeddah still "more dangerous" than Spa amid F1 safety concerns

Formula 1

Verstappen: Jeddah still "more dangerous" than Spa amid F1 safety concerns Verstappen: Jeddah still "more dangerous" than Spa amid F1 safety concerns

How 'no risk, no reward' mantra encouraged late Verstappen F1 stop

How 'no risk, no reward' mantra encouraged late Verstappen F1 stop

Formula 1
Austrian GP

How 'no risk, no reward' mantra encouraged late Verstappen F1 stop How 'no risk, no reward' mantra encouraged late Verstappen F1 stop

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Latest news

F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return

F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return

F1 Formula 1

F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

Auto Automotive

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

F1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

F1 Formula 1

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe