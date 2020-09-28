Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Mercedes expected just a "telling off" over Hamilton incident

shares
comments
Mercedes expected just a "telling off" over Hamilton incident
By:

Mercedes Formula 1 track engineering director Andrew Shovlin says the team expected only a 'telling off' from the FIA following Lewis Hamilton's practice starts in the Russian Grand Prix.

Hamilton asked the team as he drove out of the pitlane if he could conduct his starts beyond the usual area, which was covered in rubber after two days of action.

His engineer Peter Bonnington said he could, but with no TV coverage of his exit from the pitlane, the team did not spot how far beyond the usual area he had travelled.

After running through the pits, Hamilton conducted a second start in the same place, and this time it was seen on TV and flagged for investigation by the FIA.

Hamilton subsequently received two five-second penalties which badly compromised his race and left him in third place at the flag.

The FIA deemed that he had gained a sporting advantage, and Shovlin acknowledged that Hamilton had been looking for a more representative piece of track on which to make his start.

"In some places there's a box that they paint on the floor, and you've got to do it in the box," said Shovlin.

"Then other places, it's kind of a general area. And often, if there's a lot of rubber, that's not going to be representative of the grid.

"The drivers and also the engineers will want to find a bit that's closer in terms of the grip to expect on the grid. And all it was was Lewis asked if he could go a bit further.

"We hadn't realised quite how far he was going to go. But it's really just trying to find a bit of tarmac that's more like the one that you're going to get when you do the proper race start."

Read Also:

Shovlin admitted that the team suspected that there would be an issue after seeing the location of the second start.

"We didn't see the first one," he said. "And when we saw the second one, we thought, 'They're not going to like that.'

"But we didn't think it was dangerous. And given the event notes said that it was on the right hand side after the pit exit we thought it might have been ambiguous enough that we would have just got a telling off.

"When we saw the car position, it wasn't a complete surprise that they didn't like it. And no doubt there may have been teams who flagged it as much as whether the FIA or the stewards spotted it themselves."

Related video

The Sochi tech tweaks amid the midfield arms race

Previous article

The Sochi tech tweaks amid the midfield arms race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Teams Mercedes
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Honda clipping "skewed" Red Bull's speed deficit in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda clipping "skewed" Red Bull's speed deficit in Sochi

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

Quartararo: Barcelona win not motivated by Marquez comments
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Barcelona win not motivated by Marquez comments

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

IRL: Cheever Racing signs Buddy Rice
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: Cheever Racing signs Buddy Rice

Latest news

Mercedes expected just a "telling off" over Hamilton incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes expected just a "telling off" over Hamilton incident

The Sochi tech tweaks amid the midfield arms race Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Sochi tech tweaks amid the midfield arms race

Honda clipping "skewed" Red Bull's speed deficit in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda clipping "skewed" Red Bull's speed deficit in Sochi

Was Hamilton's Sochi defeat inevitable even without penalties? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Was Hamilton's Sochi defeat inevitable even without penalties?

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Formula 1

Honda clipping "skewed" Red Bull's speed deficit in Sochi

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs

5
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

Latest news

Mercedes expected just a "telling off" over Hamilton incident
Formula 1

Mercedes expected just a "telling off" over Hamilton incident

The Sochi tech tweaks amid the midfield arms race
Formula 1

The Sochi tech tweaks amid the midfield arms race

Honda clipping "skewed" Red Bull's speed deficit in Sochi
Formula 1

Honda clipping "skewed" Red Bull's speed deficit in Sochi

Was Hamilton's Sochi defeat inevitable even without penalties?
Formula 1

Was Hamilton's Sochi defeat inevitable even without penalties?

F1 drivers call for changes to Sochi's "worst corner"
Formula 1

F1 drivers call for changes to Sochi's "worst corner"

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formula 1

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.