Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
170 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "learned a lot" about new F1 protocols - Bottas

shares
comments
Mercedes "learned a lot" about new F1 protocols - Bottas
By:
Jun 9, 2020, 4:58 PM

Valtteri Bottas says Mercedes learned plenty from its first test running under Formula 1's new closed-event protocols at Silverstone on Tuesday, calling the day "very helpful".

In order to step up preparations for the delayed start to the new F1 season on 5 July in Austria, Mercedes is completing two days of private test running at Silverstone this week.

The test is being conducted with the 2018-spec Mercedes W09, thus allowing for extended running outside of F1's testing restrictions for current cars.

Mercedes was eager to complete the test with its full race team to practice new protocols for F1's return following the outbreak of COVID-19, putting in place guidelines such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

Bottas was behind the wheel for Tuesday's running, and will hand over the W09 to teammate Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday.

"Today I think it was a very helpful day for the team," Bottas said.

"Obviously everyone being out from racing and the garage environment for a long time, and there are many new regulations, and we need to be cautious with different things for health. It was good to practice that.

"I think we learned a lot during the day, how to do things more efficiently and make sure everyone is going to be safe once we eventually start racing.

"I loved to be back in a car, and now I can't wait for Austria, and to be back racing again very soon."

Mercedes completed a number of altered procedures to prepare for the Austria race weekend, including a full grid start.

The grid procedure will be heavily-revised for the closed events, ensuring only essential personnel are present.

Mercedes recently undertook COVID-19 tests for every team member, and confirmed that all those present at Silverstone on Tuesday had tested negative.

All team members wore face masks at the track, while a larger full face shield was used by engineers when in close contact with Bottas in the car, such as when strapping him in to the cockpit.

Mercedes' test marks the first on-track running by an F1 team since the end of pre-season testing in Barcelona at the end of February.

Ferrari will also be completing some private testing in the near future, but McLaren has already revealed it is unable to run any of its older-spec F1 cars.

Mercedes F1 AMG team members

Mercedes F1 AMG team members

Photo by: Daimler AG

Related video

Next article
How Hamilton is using his power to drive change

Previous article

How Hamilton is using his power to drive change
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace on Confederate flags: "Get them out of here"

1h
2
MotoGP

Stoner: Honda's "young gun" didn't want me around

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
NASCAR

A History of NASCAR

5
NASCAR Cup

Tim Beverly''s Competitiveness is fueled by fast cars and airplanes

Latest videos

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber 02:47
Formula 1

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber

F1's Banned Whacky Wings 07:36
Formula 1

F1's Banned Whacky Wings

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey

Latest news

Mercedes "learned a lot" about new F1 protocols - Bottas
F1

Mercedes "learned a lot" about new F1 protocols - Bottas

How Hamilton is using his power to drive change
F1

How Hamilton is using his power to drive change

Mercedes back on track as it begins Silverstone test
F1

Mercedes back on track as it begins Silverstone test

F1 driver market moves "a bit of a shock" for Norris
F1

F1 driver market moves "a bit of a shock" for Norris

No new manufacturers expected to join F1 before 2026
F1

No new manufacturers expected to join F1 before 2026

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.