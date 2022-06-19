Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Tyre pressure issue caused "bitter" qualifying session for Vettel Next / Schumacher: P6 in Canadian GP qualifying proves F1 credentials
Formula 1 News

Mercedes: Too early to abandon work on troubled W13 F1 car

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks it too early for his team to abandon work on its current Formula 1 car and switch all focus to its 2023 challenger.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren
Mercedes: Too early to abandon work on troubled W13 F1 car
Listen to this article

Lewis Hamilton suggested after a difficult Friday practice in Canada, where he ran an experimental floor and then extreme setup which didn't work, that nothing Mercedes was doing was improving the W13.

He suggested that the squad would be better off working out what needed to be done to ensure next year's W14 was much more competitive.

"It's like the car is getting worse, like it's getting more and more unhappy the more we do to it," he said.

"We'll keep working on it and it is what it is, [as] I think this is the car for the year. We just have to tough it out and work hard on building a better car for next year."

But while Hamilton may wish the team to ensure its 2023 car is a step forward, Wolff thinks that his engineers and designers still need more answers about this year' machine to understand what needs to change.

"I think you can only start to look at the W14 when you have actually understood what you need to change on the W13," he said.

"The car's not in a great place to say the least. I think we just need to see the remaining races, session by session and test by test. And unfortunately, we don't have enough days to sort it out.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

"We're lacking pace, independent of a bouncing car. And realistically we're not going to win the championship by a massive margin. So maybe consolidating third is what we need to do at that stage and see what we learn."

Wolff said that Mercedes' championship position, effectively stuck in no man's land as the third best car, meant it was more open to take risks with strategy on weekends.

That is why he fully backed George Russell's call to go for slicks in Q3 in Canada, even though it ultimately cost the British driver grid positions as he slid off the track and down the order.

"We are not in the championship fight and I think if we would have given Lewis a better strategy with a cool-down lap, we would have been further ahead," added Wolff. "I think George would have been probably in an equal place.

"But this is the moment where you can take risks and I am up for risks and up for ballsy calls. This is what he did and it could have been a hero moment. It wasn't, but I think you've got to go for it when you are where we are."

Read Also:

 

shares
comments

Related video

Tyre pressure issue caused "bitter" qualifying session for Vettel
Previous article

Tyre pressure issue caused "bitter" qualifying session for Vettel
Next article

Schumacher: P6 in Canadian GP qualifying proves F1 credentials

Schumacher: P6 in Canadian GP qualifying proves F1 credentials
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"
Formula 1

Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"

Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime
Formula 1

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles

Wolff: F1 teams have to be "protected from ourselves" over porpoising
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams have to be "protected from ourselves" over porpoising

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"

Traction, not top speed, kept Verstappen ahead of Sainz - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Traction, not top speed, kept Verstappen ahead of Sainz - Horner

How could Sainz have won the Canadian GP for Ferrari?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How could Sainz have won the Canadian GP for Ferrari?

Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
4 h
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
6 h
The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best Prime

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best

GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV pays a visit to designer Jens Munser, to observe the production of Mick Schumacher’s special helmet for the Miami Grand Prix. What follows is some fascinating insight on the mindsets of Mick’s dad Michael, and family friend Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2022
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.