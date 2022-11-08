Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1
Formula 1 News

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links

Mercedes remains undecided on who will be its Formula 1 reserve driver in 2023 amid speculation linking Daniel Ricciardo with a possible role at the team.

Luke Smith
By:
Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links
Listen to this article

Ricciardo has confirmed he will not be racing in F1 next year after losing his McLaren seat, but the eight-time grand prix winner remains focused on staying in the paddock by taking up a reserve role.

Ricciardo has been linked with possible reserve roles at Red Bull and Mercedes since his exit from McLaren was confirmed, but he is yet to make any formal announcement about his 2023 plans.

Asked about the speculation linking Ricciardo to Mercedes, team principal Toto Wolff said he thought the Australian was “speaking to a few teams about a potential role, I think also Red Bull.”

“For us, we very much like him, he’s a great character,” said Wolff.

“But we are not in a position yet to decide who is going to be reserve and third driver.”

Mercedes finds itself in need of a new reserve driver for next year as its current back-ups, Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, have both secured new roles.

De Vries will race full-time in F1 next year with AlphaTauri, while Aston Martin announced last week that Vandoorne would be joining as its reserve alongside Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Wolff said that Ricciardo’s personality and experience in F1 would be “really advantageous” to any team that worked with him next year.

“But I don’t want to put any rumours out there, because we haven’t decided,” he added.

Current Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton revealed last month that he is planning to stay with the team beyond his current contract which ends in 2023, shutting off one of F1’s top seats for the foreseeable future.

But Ricciardo did not think his future in F1 was “relative to what others do”, saying he was “not banking on anyone doing something so I can find my way” back to a seat.

“I want to take the time necessary, keep a little bit of distance to the sport, and, let’s say, rebuild myself,” said Ricciardo.

“But then yeah, if something makes sense in '24, come back with a vengeance and have some fun and hopefully race at the front.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1
Previous article

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Latifi would only consider F1 reserve role if it offered path back to a seat
Formula 1

Latifi would only consider F1 reserve role if it offered path back to a seat

Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program

Ford Performance went into last weekend’s NASCAR championship races vastly outnumbered but still managed to come away with two of the three 2022 titles.

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links

Mercedes remains undecided on who will be its Formula 1 reserve driver in 2023 amid speculation linking Daniel Ricciardo with a possible role at the team.

December reveal for 'all-terrain' Lamborghini in Miami
Automotive Automotive

December reveal for 'all-terrain' Lamborghini in Miami

The all-terrain supercar will be unveiled at the Art Basel in Miami.

Quartararo surprised by lack of MotoGP engine progress by Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo surprised by lack of MotoGP engine progress by Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo was left "disappointed" with Tuesday's MotoGP test in Valencia after a new specification of Yamaha engine failed to produce the initial gains promised.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
6 h
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.