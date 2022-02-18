Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Porsche, Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026 Next / Hamilton plays down F1 exit talk after "stepping back" over winter
Formula 1 / Mercedes launch News

Mercedes unveils new W13 F1 car with silver livery

Mercedes has unveiled its new W13 Formula 1 car for the 2022 season ahead of its on-track debut at Silverstone on Friday.

Mercedes W13
Mercedes W13
1/4

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes W13
Mercedes W13
2/4

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

FL3hT5XXoAQlhxW
FL3hT5XXoAQlhxW
3/4
Mercedes W13
Mercedes W13
4/4

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

The Mercedes W13 is the eighth F1 car to be formally revealed ahead of the new campaign, and serves as the last model coming out of the front-running teams to launch.

Mercedes has returned to its classic silver livery for 2022 after racing with a black design for the past two years as part of its anti-racism messaging.

The car features black trim and the fluorescent green of title sponsor Petronas, as well as a star-speckled design on the engine cover.

2022 marks the start of a new technical era for F1 following a rewrite of the rulebook that is aimed producing better racing, leading to a significant change in the aerodynamic design of the cars.

Mercedes will enter the new season looking to continue its streak of eight consecutive F1 constructors' titles stretching back to 2014.

"The mindset of the team has always been the same over the last few years, that the point count goes back to zero," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

"There is nothing from the previous years that will make you win the current championship. No credits to be taken, but also no sense of entitlement.

"Like every year, we are sceptical, whether we have done a good enough job, and that is the right mentality."

Mercedes will get a first chance to complete running with the W13 in a shakedown at Silverstone today, which is limited to 100km or 17 laps of the track.

"For me, the two best moments every year is when you fire up for the first time, which happened very early for us in December, and then the second moment is when the car is being put together," said Wolff.

"I was in the race bays the last few days, looking at this unbelievable machine, and now seeing it complete with its bodywork on is very exciting. It's quite amazing, but I hope it's amazing when we drive it in an hour."

Lewis Hamilton will once again bid for a record-breaking eighth world championship this year, having lost out to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen in controversial fashion on the last lap of the season in 2021.

"Going into this year, I haven't set any goals initially," said Hamilton. "I think naturally, every single individual within this team has worked towards the ultimate goal of winning the world championship, and again raising the bar and doing something that no-one else has done before."

Hamilton is joined at Mercedes this year by new teammate George Russell, who becomes the first product of its junior programme to race for the senior team full-time after spending the last three years with Williams.

"There are so many faces that I've known over the past six or seven years now," said Russell.

"When we started working together, we were straight into business. Obviously the relationships were always built over time, but I already knew so many of the people.

"Having worked with Lewis or seeing Lewis work when I was a junior driver, or sitting in the engineering meetings, that will also feel quite natural, being teammates with him and sitting alongside him.

"I think it's going to be a really exciting season for all of us and Formula 1 generally."

shares
comments

Related video

Porsche, Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026
Previous article

Porsche, Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026
Next article

Hamilton plays down F1 exit talk after "stepping back" over winter

Hamilton plays down F1 exit talk after "stepping back" over winter
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process
Formula 1

FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process

Russell: Mercedes W13 feels "very much in line" with F1 simulator Mercedes launch
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes W13 feels "very much in line" with F1 simulator

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: FIA still need to do more to regain my trust Mercedes launch
Formula 1

Hamilton: FIA still need to do more to regain my trust

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Mercedes launch Prime
Formula 1

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Hamilton plays down F1 exit talk after "stepping back" over winter Mercedes launch
Formula 1

Hamilton plays down F1 exit talk after "stepping back" over winter

Latest news

FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process

Mercedes faces $4.8m FIA entry fee for F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes faces $4.8m FIA entry fee for F1 2022

Russell: Mercedes W13 feels "very much in line" with F1 simulator
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes W13 feels "very much in line" with F1 simulator

COTA signs new five-year F1 deal for United States GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA signs new five-year F1 deal for United States GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Prime

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
6 h
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Prime

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Prime

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as teammates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration.

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Prime

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.