Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Vettel interest remarks not just "lip service"

shares
comments
Wolff: Vettel interest remarks not just "lip service"
By:
Jun 3, 2020, 3:42 PM

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff insists the team's interest in Sebastian Vettel is not just "lip service".

The news that Vettel won't be staying with Ferrari beyond the end of this season has inevitably sparked speculation about his future, with Mercedes widely regarded as a possible home.

Wolff already has George Russell lined up as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas in 2021 if there is a vacancy. Esteban Ocon – the team's other protege – remains committed to Renault for a further season.

Wolff says that the team is in no hurry to make any decisions about its future line-up, despite the flurry of activity that followed the Vettel news, with Carlos Sainz signing for Ferrari and Daniel Ricciardo for McLaren.

"We were quite surprised with the early movements because you need to start the season with a driver that you know you're going to lose," said Wolff.

"It's very tricky to develop a car without having that driver be part of it, and every single driver needs to be a team player as well, and that becomes second priority in my opinion for the relevant guy. For us we want to take our time.

"Our priority lies on the Mercedes drivers, Valtteri and Lewis, and then obviously George and the Williams situation we're looking at with interest. Beyond that you do not discount any driver.

"This is why I said I don't want to discount Sebastian as a four-time world champion, because who knows what happens in the next months?

"If I had told you in January that we would not have any racing in the first half of the year nobody would have believed it. So in that respect we are just keeping our options open at this stage."

Pressed on whether keeping Vettel in the frame was just paying lip service, Wolff insisted that there was more to it, and recalled how Nico Rosberg's sudden retirement left the team in search of a driver at the end of the 2016 season.

"First of all, it's not lip service. I think we owe it to a four-time world champion not to come out and say straight away 'No.' You need to think about it.

"On the other side we have a fantastic line-up, and I'm happy with both our pilots, and George. But you never know. One of them may decide that he doesn't want to go racing any more, and suddenly you have a vacant spot.

"And this is why I don't want to come out in June and say, 'No chance, Sebastian is not racing for us.' First of all I wouldn't do to him as a driver, to be that blunt, and on the other side I've seen black swans appearing when nobody expected.

"Remember Nico Rosberg. In that respect we're just keeping our options open, but of course concentrating our discussions with our current drivers."

Asked about Hamilton's situation, Wolff insisted that there have been no discussions about extending the contract of the six-time world champion.

"We didn't see each other lockdown, but we were in regular contact. But we didn't work on any agreement. Between us there is a lot of trust.

"We have been together for a long time, and never in these years together we had to take the contract out and actually read what was written in there, because it comes so naturally.

"And therefore once racing resumes we're going to spend some time together, dig the contract out of the cupboard, look at the timings and the numbers and the rights and hopefully have something pretty soon."

Next article
Mercedes explains why it rejected reverse grid plan

Previous article

Mercedes explains why it rejected reverse grid plan
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

How secret private jet chat led to Raikkonen's Sauber return

2
Trans-Am

Tracy and Montour take 8th and 10th in Road Atlanta Trans Am race

3
Super GT

Toyota confirms Supra's return to Super GT

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger to run eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2020

5
NASCAR Truck

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1
20m

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1? 12:15
Formula 1

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1?

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020 02:09
Formula 1

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020

Latest news

Wolff: Vettel interest remarks not just "lip service"
F1

Wolff: Vettel interest remarks not just "lip service"

Mercedes explains why it rejected reverse grid plan
F1

Mercedes explains why it rejected reverse grid plan

Horner expects "very different" F1 to be just as "fierce"
F1

Horner expects "very different" F1 to be just as "fierce"

FIA didn't believe Mercedes could make DAS work, says Allison
F1

FIA didn't believe Mercedes could make DAS work, says Allison

How Sauber twice saved itself from the brink of extinction
F1

How Sauber twice saved itself from the brink of extinction

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.