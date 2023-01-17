Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Nasr: “Badass” Porsche 963 GTP reminds me of F1 hybrid days Next / Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it
Formula 1 News

Mercedes F1 W14 may be no closer to Red Bull at start of 2023, says Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists his squad remains cautious about its Formula 1 hopes for 2023, and is even braced for not having closed the gap to Red Bull yet.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes F1 W14 may be no closer to Red Bull at start of 2023, says Wolff
Listen to this article

The German car manufacturer is coming off the back of a challenging 2022 campaign, where it struggled initially with high levels of porpoising on its W13.

However, an intensive in-season effort to get to the bottom of the problems helped deliver a good step forward and the squad was able to pull off a 1-2 finish in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The winter period has given Mercedes the opportunity to rethink critical areas of its car, and there have been hints of a concept change.

However, Wolff has suggested that the team is pushing on with a similar design for 2023 because it is convinced there remains a lot of unleashed potential in it.

But rather than anticipate Mercedes will be able to start the campaign with dramatically better performance than it ended last year, Wolff is eager to play things down.

Instead, he says Mercedes must remain realistic about the challenge it will take to close down Red Bull, which dominated much of last year.

"I think we have understood how we fell back, where the shortcomings are, and where we have gaps in understanding," explained Wolff.

"We're working hard on putting a car on the ground that has addressed all of that. But we will only see when starting testing whether we have unlocked the potential that we believe has always been in the car.

"We have no doubt, when you're starting behind by half a second, that it's going to be difficult to catch up to such great organisations like Red Bull, or Ferrari.

"Now, having said that, we are super determined in doing just that. But we need to set our expectations at a realistic level."

"We will only see when starting testing whether we have unlocked the potential that we believe has always been in the car."

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes' chances of fighting at the front in 2022 were hampered by its focus for several months being on problem-solving rather than chasing performance gains.

That meant it was left on the back foot for much of the season until a promising upgrade package arrived at the United States Grand Prix.

Wolff hopes that Mercedes can at least mix it with the frontrunners from the start of 2023, and thinks that would then give it the platform it needs to push forwards.

"If we perform in the way we hope, then we'd like to be part of the racing at the very front," he added. "I think that would be a starting point.

"But we don't take that for granted. It could well be that the gaps are like they were at the end of last season.

"I think there is so much potential still that within our car, within the concept, the way we drive the car, etc, that maybe our development slope can be steeper in the months to come."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Nasr: “Badass” Porsche 963 GTP reminds me of F1 hybrid days
Previous article

Nasr: “Badass” Porsche 963 GTP reminds me of F1 hybrid days

Next article

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it
Formula 1

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it

The sacrifices and "brutal" pressure behind McLaren's latest champion
Esports

The sacrifices and "brutal" pressure behind McLaren's latest champion

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime
Formula 1

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

Latest news

AO Racing marks IMSA debut with tribute livery
IMSA IMSA

AO Racing marks IMSA debut with tribute livery

The Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will see AO Racing’s Porsche running a colorscheme that marks the 40th anniversary of the Henn Swap Shop Porsche 935’s triumph in the same event.

NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule

NASCAR on Tuesday announced the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule, a record 14-race slate with the Canadian series’ most diverse schedule yet.

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it

The start of Formula 1’s new engine freeze era last year marked both the best of times and worst of times for Alpine’s engine partner Renault.

Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances
IMSA IMSA

Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances

Corvette’s aces believe the C8.R could shine at Daytona now that the team better understands the demands of GTD Pro and IMSA has a handle on the car’s performance parameters.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons Prime

Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
7 h
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Prime

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.