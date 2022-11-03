Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Horner: "Hugely worrying" that news of Red Bull's F1 budget cap breach leaked Next / How does Verstappen's win record compare to Schumacher and Vettel's seasons?
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Mercedes would prefer F1 race win over second constructors' spot

Mercedes would rather win a Formula 1 race this year than beat Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ championship, says team boss Toto Wolff.

By:
, NobleF1
Mercedes would prefer F1 race win over second constructors' spot
Listen to this article

The German car manufacturer has endured a challenging 2022 campaign and, despite having got one pole position this year, is at risk of not winning a race for the first time since 2011.

But its consistency, allied to recent improvements, has left it in contention to overhaul Ferrari for second place in the team battle behind Red Bull.

Mercedes is currently lying in third place in the overall standings, 40 points behind its Maranello rival.

While the runner-up slot would be a good end result to a year that started with such difficulties, Wolff says that he would actually prefer it to round off the season with a victory rather than stepping up a constructors’ championship position.

“The win would be proof that our car is back to fight for wins,” he said when asked why he felt that way. “P2 could also be because the others dropped the ball and you’re just scoring more points.”

Lewis Hamilton took another second place behind Max Verstappen as Red Bull scored a ninth consecutive victory in Mexico.

Lewis Hamilton took another second place behind Max Verstappen as Red Bull scored a ninth consecutive victory in Mexico.

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

While Wolff would not be against overtaking Ferrari in the points table, he says that the better judge of the team’s progress is how its car is performing on track.

“It would definitely be some consolation, because Ferrari had the quickest car at the beginning of the season,” he said about the runner-up spot.

“Finishing ahead of them would be great, but again, it’s not our main priority. The main priority is to understand the car and have a quick automobile on the track.”

Mercedes had two of its best chances of the year to grab that win in the recent United States and Mexican Grands Prix, but tyre strategy choices compromised its chances on both occasions.

However, considering the scale of the problems that the team faced at the beginning of the season, Wolff is happy about the level of progress made – even though there are tinges of disappointment about the Austin and Mexico chances that got away.

“The thing is, we are racers, and the moment we can kind of see it in front of us, we just want to grab it,” he said.

“Therefore, there is always a sense of frustration. But we have come from such a long way, and here we are. We are racing for a win, racing for both cars on the podium, the Ferraris are behind us. So you need to stay humble and of what we achieved while still reaching for the stars.”

 

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes feels it has a good understanding of what went wrong with its W13 this year, and what needs addressing for 2023 as it looks poised to switch concept.

However, Wolff says there can be no complacency that the changes that are planned will guarantee it being back at the front of the field.

“[I’m] never confident,” he said. “I always see the glass half empty. So there is nothing to really see it positive. I’ve just heard nine wins in a row [for Red Bull], so there is no reason to be overwhelmed with finishing second and fourth. We have a long way to catch up.

“We have the winter. I think we’re doing some good development on the car. Some of the things we are finding might be bigger steps than just adding a few steps of downforce. But we’re giving it whatever we have and more in order to bring us back into the position to fight for a championship.”

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments
Horner: "Hugely worrying" that news of Red Bull's F1 budget cap breach leaked
Previous article

Horner: "Hugely worrying" that news of Red Bull's F1 budget cap breach leaked
Next article

How does Verstappen's win record compare to Schumacher and Vettel's seasons?

How does Verstappen's win record compare to Schumacher and Vettel's seasons?
More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes like creeping up behind a kicking horse
Formula 1

Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes like creeping up behind a kicking horse

Bottas: Alfa Romeo recruitment drive can sort key weakness out for 2023 Singapore GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo recruitment drive can sort key weakness out for 2023

Piastri F1 Contracts Recognition Board hearing set for next week
Formula 1

Piastri F1 Contracts Recognition Board hearing set for next week

Latest news

Elliott commends Chastain, but questions the wall-riding move
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott commends Chastain, but questions the wall-riding move

Chase Elliott respects the move Ross Chastain used to advance in the Cup Series playoffs at Martinsville but struggles on whether NASCAR should ban it.

Gibbs takes heat over "selfish actions" in tense Media Day
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Gibbs takes heat over "selfish actions" in tense Media Day

A remorseful Ty Gibbs took responsibility for his actions in last weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville and called the wrecking of his teammate for the win “dirty and unacceptable.”

2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

It all comes down to this. NASCAR will crown its three national champions for 2022 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir

Joan Mir says Suzuki’s final MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix is "a special one" but the way his time with the team has ended is "depressing".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.