Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes explains why ‘mind-blowing’ F1 vortices are more difficult to grasp Next / Williams ready to switch focus to 2024 F1 car
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Mercedes would "welcome" de Vries back to F1 reserve role

Mercedes would “welcome” former reserve driver Nyck de Vries back to the Formula 1 team now that he has been sacked by AlphaTauri.

Matt Kew
By:
Nyck de Vries, Test and Reserve Driver, Mercedes AMG, analyses data with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

The FIA Formula 2 and Formula E champion was dropped by the Red Bull stable only 10 races into his full-time rookie F1 season in favour of a return for Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko reckoned de Vries "didn't do one super lap that really amazed us" as he struggled to rival team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

De Vries posted on social media: "Of course, it hurts that the F1 chance I dreamed of for so long ended prematurely. But life is not a destination, it's a journey, and sometimes you have to take the hard road to get where you want to be."

While de Vries considers his options, Mercedes F1 engineering director Andrew Shovlin has said the 28-year-old Dutch driver would be "welcome" back at Brackley in a reserve role.

However, he reckons de Vries will instead covet a return to a front-lone race seat rather than take a job out of the limelight.

Asked by Motorsport.com if there was a place for de Vries at Mercedes, Shovlin said: "I think Nyck will be looking for more than just to become a simulator driver so he'll want to be doing racing.

"I've only spoken to him by text, and he said he'll let me know how his plans are coming on.

"He was certainly very useful for us in that role and would be welcome to get him back in that role. But I suspect his focus will be on finding race seats.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, leads Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, leads Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

"If it's not in Formula 1, in some other big and competitive series. He's clearly very talented: an F2 champion, a Formula E champion, which is a very difficult series to win.

"He'll be looking back to get into a winning seat again."

De Vries, who won his Formula E title with Mercedes, was contracted to the F1 team as a test and reserve driver from 2020-22.

Read Also:

He was also in line to deputise for its powertrain customer teams Williams, Aston Martin and McLaren.

When Alex Albon was sidelined by appendicitis, de Vries impressed by scoring ninth in the 2022 Italian Grand Prix for Williams.

Mercedes has since replaced de Vries with former Haas driver Mick Schumacher to test the W14 and carry out the bulk of the team's simulator work.

Since de Vries was let go, he has been photographed with Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes explains why ‘mind-blowing’ F1 vortices are more difficult to grasp

Williams ready to switch focus to 2024 F1 car
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole

What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole

F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032

F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032 F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Nyck de Vries More from
Nyck de Vries
Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive

Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive

Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works"

Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works"

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works" Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works"

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: "We made a big c**k up" in Hungary F1 qualifying

Russell: "We made a big c**k up" in Hungary F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Russell: "We made a big c**k up" in Hungary F1 qualifying Russell: "We made a big c**k up" in Hungary F1 qualifying

Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time"

Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time"

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time" Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time"

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole

What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole

F1 Hungarian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Hungarian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Hungarian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

Indy NXT Iowa: Rasmussen beats Abel by 0.1227s, Siegel spins out

Indy NXT Iowa: Rasmussen beats Abel by 0.1227s, Siegel spins out

IndL Indy NXT
Iowa

Indy NXT Iowa: Rasmussen beats Abel by 0.1227s, Siegel spins out Indy NXT Iowa: Rasmussen beats Abel by 0.1227s, Siegel spins out

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe