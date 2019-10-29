Mexican GP: Best of team radio
Selected radio messages from the Mexican Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 10th win of the 2019 Formula 1 season.
Stroll hits the wall in first practice
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Stroll: “*****. Sorry!”
Team: “Is it possible to drive back, Lance? Or is it too bad? Can you get into the pits? Nice and slow into the pits, into the pits, into the pits.”
Leclerc: "Was pretty sure he crashed in the last corner. Where did he crash?”
Team: “So he crashed into last corner, but then he was able to continue and he came back.”
Vettel tries to navigate his way through traffic in the stadium section
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Vettel: “OK, it was a mess in the last corner.”
Verstappen: “What a mess. Sebastian is....what the *** is he doing? Everybody is waiting and he wants to go by. Unbelievable.”
Grosjean is informed of a red flag
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Team: “Red flag, red flag.”
Grosjean: “Haaaaargh. Dadadadadadadada.”
Norris is asked to complete a practice pitstop
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Team: “So Lando, we’re gonna do a live pitstop and we’re gonna drive back out again. So launch map on please. Launch map on. Careful, the pitlane is wet.”
Norris: “I can’t drive out again.”
Team: “Ah, correct. sorry. You’ll be live pit stop engine off. Well done! Thank you.” ,
Grosjean spins in Q1
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Grosjean: “Mate, this is not driveable. This is absolutely not driveable.”
Team: “OK, watch Bottas, two behind. Watch for Bottas.”
Grosjean: "I don't give a ****"
Bottas crashes out of qualifying
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Team: “You okay, Valtteri?”
Bottas: “Yeah.”
Team: “OK, so the car is safe.”
Vettel: “I mean come on guys. Ah it was a shame. Would have been a good lap there.”
Team: “Yeah, would have been very good.”
Ricciardo jokes on the starting grid
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Team: “Nice one and radio check.”
Ricciardo: “Yep. Looesey goosey. Harr! Harr!”
Team: “OK, it’s about 15 seconds to the green light.”
Ricciardo: “OK. you sound husky and beautiful.”
Team: “Do my best for you.”
Perez and Verstappen clash
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Perez: “What the **** Verstappen is doing man!?”
Verstappen: “Check my rear tyre.”
Team: “Looks like a right-rear puncture, Max. Right-rear puncture. Look out.”
Trouble for Norris as the front-left wheel isn’t fitted correctly
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Team: “Stop the car please. Stop the car, stop the car. We’re coming to get you.”
Norris: “Engine off or what?”
Team: “No, we’re coming to get you.”
Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy call
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Hamilton: “I don’t know if the gap is enough man! He came out on fresh tyres. Feels like we stopped way too early! We stopped too early. There’s a long way to go on these tyres man.”
Team: “Yeah Lewis, we know. It’s gonna be difficult but we are on for a win if we can manage this well.”
Team: “Lewis, it’s James. You can do this!”
Stroll has balance issues
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Stroll: “Turn 13, I need something. It’s so bad there.”
Team: “What’s bad, Lance? Tell me what’s bad.”
Stroll: “I can’t turn the car. I have no front end. But everywhere else I have a terrible rear end.”
Hamilton wins in Mexico
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Team: “Yesss! Brilliant job! Well done! P1! What a race! What a job!”
Team: “Well done, Lewis! Really, well job!”
Hamilton: “Whoo! What a job guys! Thank you so much for your hard work! That was a tough race but we stuck in there. Fantastic job! Thank you everyone for all your support as always. That one's for Bono!”
Perez celebrates best of the rest finish at home turf
Photo by: Erik Junius
Team: “Checo, great job! Well done! P7. Top three teams all finished. P7, well done Checo! Great job, great job!
Perez: “Good job guys. Aaah! Amazing job!”
