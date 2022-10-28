Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Wolff: Penalty "too little" for Mercedes, "too much" for Red Bull Next / Alpine: "Justice prevailed" on Alonso F1 mirror penalty
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP Practice report

Mexican GP: Sainz tops disrupted first F1 practice from Leclerc

Carlos Sainz led teammate Charles Leclerc for a Ferrari 1-2 in FP1 for Formula 1's Mexican GP, a session that was twice red-flagged and ended early.

Matt Kew
By:
Mexican GP: Sainz tops disrupted first F1 practice from Leclerc
Listen to this article

A late failure for Liam Lawson - the F1 rookie replacing Yuki Tsunoda in the AlphaTauri - forced the session to be abandoned four minutes before time to leave Sainz to sit pretty in first.

As Leclerc lapped narrowly adrift, home hero Sergio Perez ran to third as Max Verstappen's progress was hurt by a rare spin for the newly crowned two-time world champion.

With the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez so dirty due to its lack of use and in view of an extended FP2 being dedicated to a 2023 Pirelli tyre test, the entire field soon emerged into the opening hour of running and all 20 drivers circulated with the hardest C2 white tyre.

From the busy start, Verstappen ran fastest from the first five minutes as he toured round in 1m23.282s to sit six tenths faster than teammate Perez as Leclerc was forced back to the pits with a suspected left-rear puncture that benched him for 15 minutes.

Verstappen would whittle away at his time to find another half second before Daniel Ricciardo came to split the Red Bulls and sit a little over a second adrift of the champion.

But Ricciardo would then be forced for a spell on the sidelines while McLaren investigated a brake issue as Perez replaced his stablemate at the top courtesy of a 1m22.702s effort.

Verstappen then nicked first place back by 0.411s as he ran to a 1m22.291s before most drivers darted for the pits after a quarter of an hour before bolting on a set of C4 softs.

In a bid to make up for lost running, Leclerc headed out on the red-walled tyres somewhat early and became the first driver to lap in the 21s, running to a 1m21.546s to find 0.745s over Verstappen thanks to the quickest second and third sectors of anyone at the time.

Verstappen's retaliation had to wait, though, due to a rare error for the Dutch racer, who could not catch a sliding rear to spin the Red Bull RB18 through the Turns 9-10 chicane.

He lit up the rears to recover from the tank slapper, having shaken his head and complaining of no grip. He elected not to pit and posted a 1m20.827s that moved him to fourth place.

That left him 0.12s down on Leclerc but with an identical lap time to his teammate Perez.

Sainz, therefore, could provisionally head the order for Ferrari as the Spaniard pounded round in 1m20.707s to sit pretty by 0.046s over his Monegasque teammate Leclerc.

The running was then interrupted by a red flag for the Haas of Pietro Fittipaldi - the Brazilian replacing Kevin Magnussen in the VF-22 - breaking down on the main straight after a puff of smoke from the engine eventually left him to park up out of the first corner.

Another red flag might have been called moments earlier when Zhou Guanyu shut down his Alfa Romeo in the pitlane exit to prevent overheating after an upshift failure.

But the marshals were soon enough able to push the stricken car behind the exit line to allow the Alfa mechanics to recover Zhou without the need for a session stoppage.

However, the session was actually red-flagged for a second and final time with four minutes left on the clock when Lawson's car expired into Turn 13 with a sudden failure.

As a result of his pulling over to deprive the AT03 of cool air, the brakes that the Kiwi had complained of throughout the session caught fire to leave FP1 to not be resumed.

That meant Sainz set the pace by 0.046s over Leclerc as Perez and Verstappen wound up in third and fourth - 0.12s in arrears - while Lewis Hamilton led Mercedes in fifth place.

US GP seventh-placed finisher Fernando Alonso clocked sixth ahead of Valtteri Bottas, while Lando Norris pipped Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin inside the top 10.

Of the five substitute drivers, Lawson ran fastest despite his troubles in 16th, while 2023 Williams driver Logan Sargeant ran to 17th (two places behind Nicholas Latifi).

AlphaTauri-bound Nyck de Vries was 18th as he replaced George Russell in the W13 - the Dutch driver notably thanking the team for his three years before his switch.

Jack Doohan was hampered by a power unit issue to guide his Alpine to 19th ahead of Fittipaldi.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 25 1'20.707
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 20 1'20.753 0.046
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 22 1'20.827 0.120
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 22 1'20.827 0.120
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 17 1'20.849 0.142
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 26 1'20.899 0.192
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 23 1'21.083 0.376
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 21 1'21.120 0.413
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 25 1'21.310 0.603
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 24 1'21.525 0.818
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 16 1'21.762 1.055
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 1'21.820 1.113
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 24 1'21.865 1.158
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 22 1'21.952 1.245
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 20 1'22.912 2.205
16 New Zealand Liam Lawson
AlphaTauri Red Bull 19 1'23.861 3.154
17 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams Mercedes 22 1'24.246 3.539
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Mercedes Mercedes 20 1'24.582 3.875
19 Australia Jack Doohan
Alpine Renault 13 1'24.615 3.908
20 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas Ferrari 9 1'26.766 6.059
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Penalty "too little" for Mercedes, "too much" for Red Bull
Previous article

Wolff: Penalty "too little" for Mercedes, "too much" for Red Bull
Next article

Alpine: "Justice prevailed" on Alonso F1 mirror penalty

Alpine: "Justice prevailed" on Alonso F1 mirror penalty
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Leclerc: Ferrari "getting there" against Red Bull on Sunday F1 race gains
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari "getting there" against Red Bull on Sunday F1 race gains

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix United States GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Latest news

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory
Supercars Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory

Shane van Gisbergen sealed the 2022 Supercars title in fitting style with a dominant race win on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

FIA set to reduce use of black-and-orange flag warnings
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA set to reduce use of black-and-orange flag warnings

FIA officials are likely to reduce the use of the black-and-orange flag warning following controversy over its use in several incidents during Formula 1’s 2022 season, Motorsport.com has learned.

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull

Ferrari says it is “not happy” with the FIA’s penalty against Red Bull for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap, believing its true impact is “very limited.”

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race

Tomoki Nojiri clinched the 2022 Super Formula title with a race to spare after finishing second to Mugen teammate Ukyo Sasahara in the penultimate race of the season at Suzuka.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
15 h
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.