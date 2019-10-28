Formula 1
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Mexican GP

Mexican GP: The best images from Sunday's race

The national anthem is performed during the pre race grid celebrations

The national anthem is performed during the pre race grid celebrations
1/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, waves to his home fans in the drivers parade

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, waves to his home fans in the drivers parade
2/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, in the drivers parade

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, in the drivers parade
3/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Sebastian Vettel at the start of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Sebastian Vettel at the start of the race
4/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads
5/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads
6/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and the rest of the field at the start

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and the rest of the field at the start
7/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, hits Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, hits Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
8/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
9/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide
10/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide
11/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide
12/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide
13/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, rejoins

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, rejoins
14/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
15/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leading Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leading Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
16/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 battle

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 battle
17/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Second placed Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15

Second placed Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
18/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15 at the start of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15 at the start of the race
19/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
20/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19
21/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
22/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, catches Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, on the opening lap

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, catches Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, on the opening lap
23/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 with a puncture

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 with a puncture
24/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 with puncture

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 with puncture
25/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
26/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 and Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 and Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
27/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
28/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
29/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, Robert Kubica, Williams FW42 and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, Robert Kubica, Williams FW42 and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
30/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, suffers issues with his left front wheel during a pit stop

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, suffers issues with his left front wheel during a pit stop
31/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mechanics push back Lando Norris, McLaren in the pit lane

Mechanics push back Lando Norris, McLaren in the pit lane
32/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
33/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 pit stop

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 pit stop
34/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, battles with Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, battles with Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19
35/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
36/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
37/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Fans cheer from the grandstands

Fans cheer from the grandstands
38/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
39/50

Photo by: Erik Junius

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
40/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 pit stop

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 pit stop
41/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 crosses the finish line

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 crosses the finish line
42/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 performs a donut

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 performs a donut
43/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 performs a donut

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 performs a donut
44/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme
45/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate in Parc Ferme

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate in Parc Ferme
46/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 performs a donut

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 performs a donut
47/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium
48/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne
49/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium
50/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

By:
Oct 28, 2019, 6:16 PM

Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix, which saw a great victory for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes over Ferrari.

Read Also:

Next article
Why Ferrari would be "happy" to have an engine protest

Previous article

Why Ferrari would be "happy" to have an engine protest

Next article

Tech verdict: How teams cruised through Mexico City’s altitude

Tech verdict: How teams cruised through Mexico City’s altitude
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Sub-event Race
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

