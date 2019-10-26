Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Top List

Mexican GP: Starting grid in pictures

shares
comments
Slider
List

1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'15.024

1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'15.024
1/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'15.170

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'15.170
2/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'15.262

3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'15.262
3/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'14.758 (inc 3-place grid penalty)

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'14.758 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
4/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

5: Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'15.336

5: Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'15.336
5/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

6: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1'15.338

6: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1'15.338
6/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'16.014

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'16.014
7/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

8: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'16.322

8: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'16.322
8/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

9: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'16.469

9: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'16.469
9/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

10: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'16.586

10: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'16.586
10/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

11: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'16.687

11: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'16.687
11/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'16.885

12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'16.885
12/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

13: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'16.933

13: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'16.933
13/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

14: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'16.967

14: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'16.967
14/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

15: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'17.794

15: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'17.794
15/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

16: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'18.065

16: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'18.065
16/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

17: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'18.436

17: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'18.436
17/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'18.599

18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'18.599
18/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

19: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'18.823

19: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'18.823
19/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

20: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'20.179

20: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'20.179
20/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

By:
Oct 26, 2019, 7:57 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, the 18th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…

Read Also:

Next article
Mexican GP: Verstappen on pole as Bottas crashes hard

Previous article

Mexican GP: Verstappen on pole as Bottas crashes hard

Next article

Defiant Verstappen admits he didn't lift for Bottas crash

Defiant Verstappen admits he didn't lift for Bottas crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super GT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3
Vintage

Intersport Racing expansion announced

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Mailbag: Where does Toyota's edge come from?

5
NASCAR Cup

In more ways than one, Jeff Gordon changed NASCAR racing

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.