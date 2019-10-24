Formula 1
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

F1 to use track limits detection in Mexico

shares
comments
F1 to use track limits detection in Mexico
By:
Oct 24, 2019, 5:02 PM

The FIA is continuing to roll out its policing of track limits offences in Formula 1 by making use of a detection system at the exit of Turn 11 at the Mexico City track.

Mexico’s Turn 11 is a fast left at the end of the esses section, leading onto the back straight, just prior to a DRS zone. Drivers running wide there are judged to have gained a potential speed advantage.

The FIA has made it clear that any driver who goes completely off the circuit at that point will lose his laptime, while three such offences in the race will lead to a black and white warning flag.

In his pre-event notes, race director Michael Masi wrote: “A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by a driver completely crossing the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 11 with no part of the car remaining in contact with the red and white section of the kerb, will be invalidated by the stewards.

“On the third occasion of a driver completely crossing the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 11 with no part of the car remaining in contact with the red and white section of the kerb during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

“Each time any car completely crosses the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 11, teams will be informed via the official messaging system.

“The above requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, each such case will be judged individually.”

Masi also reminded drivers of Mexico City track limits ground rules previously established by Charlie Whiting.

He wrote: “Turns 1, 2 and 3: Any driver who either passes to the left of or runs over the fluorescent yellow kerb sections on the left hand side between Turns 1 and 2, or who passes to the left of the bollard on the apex of Turn 2, must re-join the track by driving around the end of the fluorescent yellow kerb sections on the right hand side between Turns 2 and 3.

“Turn 8: Any driver whose car passes completely behind the red and white kerb on the apex of Turn 8 must re-join the track by keeping wholly to the right of the fluorescent yellow kerb parallel to the track on the exit of Turn 8.

“Turn 11 – Apex: Any driver whose car passes completely behind the red and white kerb on the apex of Turn 11 must re-join the track by keeping to the right of the two polystyrene blocks and then wholly to the left of the fluorescent yellow kerb parallel to the track on the exit of the corner.”

He added: “In all cases detailed above, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Author Adam Cooper

