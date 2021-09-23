Tickets Subscribe
Miami confirms May date for inaugural F1 grand prix in 2022

By:

The promoters of the Miami Grand Prix have announced an early May date for its inaugural Formula 1 race in 2022.

Miami confirms May date for inaugural F1 grand prix in 2022

Miami will become the latest race to debut on the F1 calendar next year, taking up its planned Q2 slot on the schedule.

The race will take place around the Hard Rock Stadium that is home to the Miami Dolphins NFL team at a purpose-built track known as the Miami International Autodrome, with construction already well underway.

With a 23-race F1 calendar set to be finalised by the World Motor Sport Council next month, the Miami race organisers announced on Thursday that it would be taking a 6-8 May date slot.

Miami will be the first of two races to take place in the United States next year, the second being the annual grand prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, which will take place in the final quarter of the year.

“We’ve worked hard to create a track with great racing and a venue with unparalleled fan experiences,” said Tom Garfinkel, managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix. “There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it.”

The addition of Miami serves as a major landmark for Liberty Media since its acquisition of the series back in 2017.

The US-based group always intended to add more destination cities to its calendar moving forward, and had been engaged in talks over a Miami race for a number of years.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the Formula 1 community and the sport’s fanbase worldwide are going to be amazed by what they see next May,” said Miami Grand Prix CEO, Richard Cregan.

“The circuit construction is progressing in line with expectations, and now that we have our date confirmed with Formula 1, we can rapidly follow up with revealing more of the detail of the experience that will be enjoyed at the trackside which will make this a truly stand-out addition to the calendar.

“This location is already well known for creating unforgettable experiences for events like the Super Bowl and Miami Open. We look forward to embracing an entirely new global sporting occasion.”

By taking the traditional early May slot reserved for the opening European race of the season, Miami is set to close out the run of early flyaways before F1 returns to Europe for the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks later.

Spain and Monaco are set to form a back-to-back on next year’s calendar, with the logistical challenge being eased by the decision to move Monaco to a traditional three-day weekend format.

