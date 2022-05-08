Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Miami GP: Verstappen holds off Leclerc to win after late SC Next / Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash
Formula 1 / Miami GP Special feature

Miami GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 Miami GP at Miami International Autodrome, which charts the position changes.

Miami GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Listen to this article

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
