Miami GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

As Red Bull Racing prepares the RB19 for action in Miami we are treated to a glimpse at what goes on under the brake drum, with the caliper left exposed we can see the tube fins used to help keep things cool and that have allowed the team to take out some weight. Also note the brake disc fairing, which has been enlarged in comparison with the design last season.

The brake assembly with the caliper fairing in place shows how the team is looking to deal with the heat being dissipated by the various elements.

A close up of the Ferrari SF-23’s front wing slot gap separators which clearly serve an aerodynamic purpose, as they push the airflow laterally across the front tyre.

The view from inside the Alpine A523’s cockpit, including the steering wheel with its various buttons, rotaries and switches.

Looking further down the side of the A523 we can also see the trench that’s been excavated within the sidepods upper surface, as the team has opted for more cooling in Miami with the interchangeable engine cover panel tasked with providing it.

Ferrari has also employed a brake disc fairing this season, which has required a change in tack when it comes to the position of the caliper. As part of this reorganisation the fairing that encloses the caliper and the pipework that delivers cool air from the inlet have also been redesigned.

For comparison here’s the assembly without the caliper fairing’s blanking cover in place, allowing us to see the drill pattern in the disc and how closely sandwiched it is within the track.

Alfa Romeo continued with a similar arrangement to the one used during 2021, with the crescent-shaped disc fairing wrapped around the forward section of the assembly, while the caliper sits toward the back.

A close up of the new sidepod inlet and floor edge details introduced by Red Bull in Azerbaijan.

At the rear of the car the team have mounted a lower downforce rear wing configuration, along with a solo lower beam wing element, as has been their choice when looking to reduce downforce and drag.

Rear end detail on the Mercedes W14, including the three tier lower brake duct deflector that was introduced in Azerbaijan.

The rear section of floor on the Ferrari SF-23, with the double mouse hole in the diffuser’s sidewall a notable feature of this year’s challenger.

Alpine looks set to use the bi-plane beam wing arrangement introduced in Azerbaijan last season and have used periodically since. Also note the upwash swage line in the lower section of the endplate that the team introduced at the start of the season.

A look at the rear wing mounting pylon on the RB19, along with a peek at some of the rear inboard suspension elements.

Front view of the RB19’s rear wing arrangement, which features a centreline V-groove and Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap.

The rear brake assembly on the Red Bull RB19, with a disc fairing solution that’s similar to the one seen at the front of last year’s challenger.

Ferrari has the SF-23 set up with the lower downforce rear wing, with the mono pillar and sawn off tip section, in Miami.

McLaren has a more tortured routing for its pipework within the brake duct assembly, as the cool air is fed to the various elements, including the caliper and disc.

Aston Martin’s front brake duct design includes a crossover tract, complete with a guide vane set within it to help control the flow of air across the face of the assembly.

A close up of the Haas VF-23’s inboard suspension elements, including the heave damper.

A close up of the AMR23’s inboard suspension elements, including the heave damper, complete with Belleville spring washers.

A good overview of the Alfa Romeo C43’s front wing assembly, as we’re able to see the contouring used to help direct the passage of the airflow ahead of the front tyre.

Alpine appears to be reverting to the spoon-shaped rear wing in Miami, having used an even lower downforce iteration in Baku.