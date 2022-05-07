Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Miami GP qualifying as it happened Next / Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt
Formula 1 / Miami GP Qualifying report

Miami GP: Leclerc leads all-Ferrari front row ahead of Verstappen

Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari 1-2 in Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying ahead of Carlos Sainz, while a last-lap mistake meant Max Verstappen dropped from provisional pole to third.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Miami GP: Leclerc leads all-Ferrari front row ahead of Verstappen
Listen to this article

Verstappen led after the first runs in Q3 on a 1m28.991s, with Leclerc and Sainz trailing – just 0.080s covering all three.

On the final runs, Leclerc headed the pack and was up on his own personal best time from the off, then taking the best time in the middle sector to roar to a 1m28.796s.

Running behind, Sainz registered a stunning first sector 0.2 seconds quicker than his teammate, but he lost time as the lap went on and he ended up 0.190s adrift.

But that was still enough to slot him ahead of Verstappen's run one time, which secured second place on the grid for Sunday's race as the Red Bull driver abandoned his final effort.

Verstappen had to catch a massive oversteer snap he encountered after throwing his RB18 through the fast, flowing Turns 5/6 complex, sliding off at the latter corner and winding up 0.6s down on Leclerc in sector one – after which he toured back to the finish line and accepting his defeat with the note that he "f***ed it".

Sergio Perez took fourth in the second Red Bull ahead of Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Pierre Gasly took seventh, with Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll rounding out the top 10.

In Q2, Fernando Alonso set his best time right at the end, but could not reach the top 10 shootout as he was eliminated in 11th, on spot ahead of FP2 pace-setter George Russell.

Russell went for most of Q2 without a time on the board as he struggled with wild oversteer snaps through the track's flowing first sector and porpoising elsewhere, but finally reached the top 10 with his final effort.

But that came nearly two minutes before the middle segment of qualifying had finished and he did not have enough time to return to the pits for fresh tyres and so was pushed down the order and eliminated.

He finished ahead of Sebastian Vettel, who rued time lost sliding out of the chicane at the end of the second sector for his 13th place result, ahead of McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Haas driver Mick Schumacher.

In Q1, the flurry of late improvements from several drivers languishing down the order after the early running – including Hamilton and Alonso – shuffled Kevin Magnussen down to 16th and out.

Zhou Guanyu was knocked out in 17th, frustrated to hit heavy traffic at the final corners of his last flying lap, describing the scenes as "dangerous" and urging Alfa to report the incident to the FIA.

Williams had hoped Alex Albon could replicate his strong speed FP3, where he finished ninth, but he rued not setting personal best times in the final two sectors of his last lap, which left him down in 18th.

That was ahead of Nicholas Latifi in the other Williams, who set a personal best right at the very end of Q1 but could not climb off the back row of the grid for Sunday's race.

Esteban Ocon took no part in qualifying after a crack was discovered in his chassis following his heavy crash at the chicane in FP3 and he will start the race last as a result.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'28.796
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 1'28.986 0.190
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 1'28.991 0.195
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 1'29.036 0.240
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'29.475 0.679
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'29.625 0.829
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'29.690 0.894
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 1'29.750 0.954
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'29.932 1.136
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'30.676 1.880
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 1'30.160 1.364
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 1'30.173 1.377
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'30.214 1.418
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 1'30.310 1.514
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 1'30.423 1.627
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'30.975 2.179
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'31.020 2.224
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 1'31.266 2.470
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'31.325 2.529
20 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault
View full results
shares
comments
Miami GP qualifying as it happened
Previous article

Miami GP qualifying as it happened
Next article

Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt

Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 drivers have asked FIA to clean Miami's first corner Miami GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers have asked FIA to clean Miami's first corner

Leclerc fears keeping Red Bull behind in Miami F1 will be "difficult" Miami GP
Formula 1

Leclerc fears keeping Red Bull behind in Miami F1 will be "difficult"

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Latest news

Live: Follow the Miami GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow the Miami GP as it happens

Miami open to F1 track changes to make it "as good as we can"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami open to F1 track changes to make it "as good as we can"

Why Miami’s mistake generators set F1 track apart
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Miami’s mistake generators set F1 track apart

F1 drivers have asked FIA to clean Miami's first corner
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers have asked FIA to clean Miami's first corner

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.