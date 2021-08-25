Miami F1 organiser hires ex-Abu Dhabi, Russian GP boss

The news indicates that the Miami race promoter is keen to add specialist European know-how to its management team, alongside people who are more versed in running the usual sporting activities at the Miami Dolphins NFL stadium, where the track is being built.

Irishman Cregan worked as a technician for Aer Lingus before making his name with Toyota Team Europe in Cologne, graduating from his initial role as a mechanic to becoming part of the team management. He continued in a senior capacity through the company’s Le Mans 24 Hours and F1 involvements.

In 2008 he made a sideways move into a new career working as a consultant for circuits and grand prix promoters, endorsed by then F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. His first big project was Abu Dhabi, which was followed by a spell with the Russian GP at Sochi.

Latterly he was involved with efforts to take F1 to Las Vegas, while also running an F4 team in the Middle East.

Other key Miami GP appointees with extensive experience of running and developing F1 venues include VP of operations Mark Boyd (Abu Dhabi and Vietnam), VP of strategy Ashley Davies (Australia and Vietnam) and sporting director Andy Beaven (Abu Dhabi).

“Miami has been a dream destination for Formula 1 over many years and it is a privilege to accept the role of CEO,” said Cregan.

“Working within the world’s most vibrant market for sports, the USA, and joining a team anchored by the world-class talent at the Miami Dolphins, means that I am understandably thrilled by the potential of what we can achieve together when we welcome F1 to Florida in 2022.”

Miami GP managing partner Tom Garfinkel added: “We have high standards on what we expect to deliver in Miami for F1 teams, drivers, sponsors, and fans,” said. “The first goal is to have great racing and we believe we are building a circuit that will deliver just that.

“We are fortunate to be able to bring in someone with Richard’s experience to lead a hand-picked team with proven results creating best-in-class racing circuits and fan experiences.”

The inaugural Miami GP is expected to be given a May slot on the 2022 F1 calendar.