All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

Miami GP revamps pre-race show without 2023-style F1 driver introductions

Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix has revised its pre-race show for the 2024 race, doing away with its much-discussed driver introductions.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Last year Miami featured a glitzy opening ceremony with drivers presented to the crowd one by one by American rapper LL Cool J, flanked by Miami Dolphins cheerleaders, while will.i.am conducted an orchestra playing a song he had co-produced specifically for the race with Lil Wayne.

The ceremony was met with mixed reviews by fans, especially its predominantly European TV audience, while several drivers also had misgivings about being asked to spend an extended amount of time in the Miami heat in their race overalls.

For Sunday afternoon's third running of the race, F1 and the organisers have revised the ceremony, doing away with the driver introductions in the way they were performed in 2023 and opting for a less complicated run plan.

The drivers will be introduced using a giant LED screen above the start/finish gantry, which will also be used to display other pieces of bespoke content ahead of the race's 4pm local start time.

Six-time Grammy winner Marc Anthony is set to perform the American national anthem, while Kaskade will be the DJ on the grid.

While the change is not directly based off driver feedback, F1 has been evolving its pre-race build-ups since last year to move more towards music and on-the-grid entertainment to lift the atmosphere ahead of the start.

Will.i.am announces Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri, on the grid

Will.i.am announces Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri, on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, who is present in Miami in an official capacity as the race's ambassador, says drivers should make more of an effort to embrace the new ways American races are trying to engage fans.

"I think the drivers need to understand that they're in a unique spot," he said.

"If something is new, it's easier to be negative than positive. Even if you don't enjoy it, put your best effort into it because it makes a lot of people happy.

"Obviously, racing needs to be the most important thing, but you can give people a lot of entertainment outside of the racing.

"Maybe 20 years ago, we just wanted to go and see a race, but now kids want to have a full experience and I think Miami has brought that to the calendar.

"Promoters saw that this works because you attract people to the sport, which is what we want."

Other trackside acts across the weekend include Ed Sheeran, John Summit, Kaytranada and Steve Aoki.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why peaky F1 tyres caused 'acts of desperation' in Miami GP qualifying

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Miami F1 win a weight off McLaren’s shoulders, not just Norris's - Stella

Miami F1 win a weight off McLaren’s shoulders, not just Norris's - Stella

Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami F1 win a weight off McLaren’s shoulders, not just Norris's - Stella
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Latest news

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Prime

Discover prime content
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA