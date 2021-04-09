Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
6 days
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
22 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
09 May
Next event in
26 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
23 May
Race in
43 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
06 Jun
Race in
57 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
13 Jun
Race in
65 days
Formula 1
French GP
27 Jun
Race in
78 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
04 Jul
Next event in
82 days
Formula 1
British GP
18 Jul
Race in
99 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
Race in
113 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
Race in
141 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
05 Sep
Race in
148 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
Race in
169 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
03 Oct
Next event in
173 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
Race in
183 days
Formula 1
United States GP
24 Oct
Race in
198 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
31 Oct
Race in
205 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
212 days
Formula 1
Australian GP
21 Nov
Race in
225 days
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
05 Dec
Race in
240 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
12 Dec
Race in
246 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renewed Miami GP F1 bid faces crucial city council vote

By:

Hopes for the Miami Grand Prix joining the Formula 1 calendar in 2022 have been boosted by the Mayor of Miami Gardens, Rodney Harris, sponsoring a fresh bid to host the event.

Renewed Miami GP F1 bid faces crucial city council vote

If successful, it would lead to a memorandum of understanding between the city, the Miami Dophins organisation and F1 to hold the race on a purpose-built circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Dolphins NFL team.

Miami Gardens is a city 16 miles north of Miami, and its council will vote next Wednesday on the new resolution, which is being put forward by the Mayor with the backing of real estate billionaire Stephen Ross, who signed a deal in 2019 with F1 to promote the race.

Ross’s previous efforts have been derailed by opposition from local residents, who in October launched a civil rights lawsuit against Miami-Dade County, the Miami Dolphins organisation (which Ross owns) and Formula 1 for racial discrimination – Miami Gardens, home to 113,000 residents, is a majority African-American city.

Read Also:

It also marks a U-turn from Harris, who voted against the initial event bid at the Hard Rock Stadium when he was a city councilman in 2019.

In the proposed memorandum of understanding it actively promotes Miami Gardens as “as the first majority African-American city to host a Formula 1 race of the 23 cities around the world that host a Formula 1 Grand Prix”. It also pledges $5million to fund community benefits programs and businesses in the city, and a STEM program for local children that F1 will implement.

Miami Grand Prix Track Layout

Miami Grand Prix Track Layout

Photo by: Miami GP

The track layout has already been altered to appease locals, as it was re-designed (above) to avoid using 199th Street, meaning the arterial route can be kept open throughout the race weekend. The Dolphins organisation has also pledged to erect noise mitigation barriers and monitor air quality and noise throughout the event.

The Miami Gardens activists’ group, led by former Miami-Dade commissioner Betty Ferguson, say they will continue to fight against the race from going ahead.

"It goes against everything the community stood for," Ferguson told The Miami Herald. “I don't know who [the council] think they are representing if they support this resolution but it won't be the homeowners.”

Initial plans in 2017 to host the event on the streets of the City of Miami were thwarted by a local residents group, which quashed the downtown bid in early 2019 on the grounds of noise pollution and the disruption it would cause. 

Read Also:

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

