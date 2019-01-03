Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All 91 of Michael Schumacher's F1 wins

shares
comments
Gallery: All 91 of Michael Schumacher's F1 wins
By:
Jan 3, 2019, 2:51 AM

Michael Schumacher is statistically the greatest driver in Formula 1 World Championship history, and here are all 91 of his race victories for Benetton and Ferrari between 1992 and 2006.

Slider
List

1992 Belgian Grand Prix

1992 Belgian Grand Prix
1/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1993 Portuguese Grand Prix

1993 Portuguese Grand Prix
2/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1994 Brazilian Grand Prix

1994 Brazilian Grand Prix
3/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1994 Pacific Grand Prix

1994 Pacific Grand Prix
4/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1994 San Marino Grand Prix

1994 San Marino Grand Prix
5/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1994 Monaco Grand Prix

1994 Monaco Grand Prix
6/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1994 Canadian Grand Prix

1994 Canadian Grand Prix
7/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1994 French Grand Prix

1994 French Grand Prix
8/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1994 Hungarian Grand Prix

1994 Hungarian Grand Prix
9/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1994 European Grand Prix

1994 European Grand Prix
10/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 Brazilian Grand Prix

1995 Brazilian Grand Prix
11/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 Spanish Grand Prix

1995 Spanish Grand Prix
12/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1995 Monaco Grand Prix

1995 Monaco Grand Prix
13/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 French Grand Prix

1995 French Grand Prix
14/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1995 German Grand Prix

1995 German Grand Prix
15/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1995 Belgian Grand Prix

1995 Belgian Grand Prix
16/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1995 European Grand Prix

1995 European Grand Prix
17/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1995 Pacific Grand Prix

1995 Pacific Grand Prix
18/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1995 Japanese Grand Prix

1995 Japanese Grand Prix
19/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1996 Spanish Grand Prix

1996 Spanish Grand Prix
20/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1996 Belgian Grand Prix

1996 Belgian Grand Prix
21/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1996 Italian Grand Prix

1996 Italian Grand Prix
22/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1997 Monaco Grand Prix

1997 Monaco Grand Prix
23/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1997 Canadian Grand Prix

1997 Canadian Grand Prix
24/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1997 French Grand Prix

1997 French Grand Prix
25/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1997 Belgian Grand Prix

1997 Belgian Grand Prix
26/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1997 Japanese Grand Prix

1997 Japanese Grand Prix
27/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 Argentinian Grand Prix

1998 Argentinian Grand Prix
28/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 Canadian Grand Prix

1998 Canadian Grand Prix
29/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1998 French Grand Prix

1998 French Grand Prix
30/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 British Grand Prix

1998 British Grand Prix
31/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 Hungarian Grand Prix

1998 Hungarian Grand Prix
32/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

1998 Italian Grand Prix

1998 Italian Grand Prix
33/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1999 San Marino Grand Prix

1999 San Marino Grand Prix
34/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1999 Monaco Grand Prix

1999 Monaco Grand Prix
35/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2000 Australian Grand Prix

2000 Australian Grand Prix
36/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2000 Brazilian Grand Prix

2000 Brazilian Grand Prix
37/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 San Marino Grand Prix

2000 San Marino Grand Prix
38/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2000 European Grand Prix

2000 European Grand Prix
39/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

2000 Canadian Grand Prix

2000 Canadian Grand Prix
40/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 Italian Grand Prix

2000 Italian Grand Prix
41/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 United States Grand Prix

2000 United States Grand Prix
42/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2000 Japanese Grand Prix

2000 Japanese Grand Prix
43/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 Malaysian Grand Prix

2000 Malaysian Grand Prix
44/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2001 Australian Grand Prix

2001 Australian Grand Prix
45/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2001 Malaysian Grand Prix

2001 Malaysian Grand Prix
46/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2001 Spanish Grand Prix

2001 Spanish Grand Prix
47/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2001 Monaco Grand Prix

2001 Monaco Grand Prix
48/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2001 European Grand Prix

2001 European Grand Prix
49/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 French Grand Prix

2001 French Grand Prix
50/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2001 Hungarian Grand Prix

2001 Hungarian Grand Prix
51/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 Belgian Grand Prix

2001 Belgian Grand Prix
52/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 Japanese Grand Prix

2001 Japanese Grand Prix
53/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2002 Australian Grand Prix

2002 Australian Grand Prix
54/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2002 Brazilian Grand Prix

2002 Brazilian Grand Prix
55/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 San Marino Grand Prix

2002 San Marino Grand Prix
56/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 Spanish Grand Prix

2002 Spanish Grand Prix
57/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 Austrian Grand Prix

2002 Austrian Grand Prix
58/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2002 Canadian Grand Prix

2002 Canadian Grand Prix
59/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 British Grand Prix

2002 British Grand Prix
60/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2002 French Grand Prix

2002 French Grand Prix
61/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2002 German Grand Prix

2002 German Grand Prix
62/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2002 Belgian Grand Prix

2002 Belgian Grand Prix
63/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2002 Japanese Grand Prix

2002 Japanese Grand Prix
64/91

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2003 San Marino Grand Prix

2003 San Marino Grand Prix
65/91

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2003 Spanish Grand Prix

2003 Spanish Grand Prix
66/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2003 Austrian Grand Prix

2003 Austrian Grand Prix
67/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2003 Canadian Grand Prix

2003 Canadian Grand Prix
68/91

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2003 Italian Grand Prix

2003 Italian Grand Prix
69/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2003 United States Grand Prix

2003 United States Grand Prix
70/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2004 Australian Grand Prix

2004 Australian Grand Prix
71/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2004 Malaysian Grand Prix

2004 Malaysian Grand Prix
72/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 Bahrain Grand Prix

2004 Bahrain Grand Prix
73/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 San Marino Grand Prix

2004 San Marino Grand Prix
74/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 Spanish Grand Prix

2004 Spanish Grand Prix
75/91

Photo by: Peter Spinney / Motorsport Images

2004 European Grand Prix

2004 European Grand Prix
76/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 Canadian Grand Prix

2004 Canadian Grand Prix
77/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 United States Grand Prix

2004 United States Grand Prix
78/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2004 French Grand Prix

2004 French Grand Prix
79/91

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2004 British Grand Prix

2004 British Grand Prix
80/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 German Grand Prix

2004 German Grand Prix
81/91

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2004 Hungarian Grand Prix

2004 Hungarian Grand Prix
82/91

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2004 Japanese Grand Prix

2004 Japanese Grand Prix
83/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2005 United States Grand Prix

2005 United States Grand Prix
84/91

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2006 European Grand Prix

2006 European Grand Prix
85/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2006 San Marino Grand Prix

2006 San Marino Grand Prix
86/91

Photo by: Michael Cooper / Motorsport Images

2006 United States Grand Prix

2006 United States Grand Prix
87/91

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2006 French Grand Prix

2006 French Grand Prix
88/91

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2006 German Grand Prix

2006 German Grand Prix
89/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2006 Italian Grand Prix

2006 Italian Grand Prix
90/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2006 Chinese Grand Prix

2006 Chinese Grand Prix
91/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

More memories of Michael:

And for more amazing photos of Michael Schumacher, available to purchase, check out the Motorsport Images website.

Next article
F1 tech review: The updates that put Mercedes on top – again

Previous article

F1 tech review: The updates that put Mercedes on top – again

Next article

Mercedes: "Founding father" Schumacher key to F1 dominance

Mercedes: "Founding father" Schumacher key to F1 dominance
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Michael Schumacher Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Benetton
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
17 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Formula 1

Rio reveals definitive layout for F1 circuit

3
FIA F2

Shwartzman joins Prema as Ferrari unveils F2 roster

4
Formula 1

Revealed: What F1’s 2019 cars will really look like

5
Formula 1

Retro: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard 30 years ago

Latest videos

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Latest news

Grosjean to use floor from winter testing in Abu Dhabi
F1

Grosjean to use floor from winter testing in Abu Dhabi

Leclerc: Vettel and I need to be "less aggressive" in battle
F1

Leclerc: Vettel and I need to be "less aggressive" in battle

Hamilton: No regrets over Brazilian GP strategy mistake
F1

Hamilton: No regrets over Brazilian GP strategy mistake

Albon: "Really good" of Hamilton to send apology message
F1

Albon: "Really good" of Hamilton to send apology message

How Honda's redemption became Red Bull's relief
F1

How Honda's redemption became Red Bull's relief

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.