Gallery: All 91 of Michael Schumacher's F1 wins

Michael Schumacher is statistically the greatest driver in Formula 1 World Championship history, and here are all 91 of his race victories for Benetton and Ferrari between 1992 and 2006.
1992 Belgian Grand Prix
1993 Portuguese Grand Prix
1994 Brazilian Grand Prix
1994 Pacific Grand Prix
1994 San Marino Grand Prix
1994 Monaco Grand Prix
1994 Canadian Grand Prix
1994 French Grand Prix
1994 Hungarian Grand Prix
1994 European Grand Prix
1995 Brazilian Grand Prix
1995 Spanish Grand Prix
1995 Monaco Grand Prix
1995 French Grand Prix
1995 German Grand Prix
1995 Belgian Grand Prix
1995 European Grand Prix
1995 Pacific Grand Prix
1995 Japanese Grand Prix
1996 Spanish Grand Prix
1996 Belgian Grand Prix
1996 Italian Grand Prix
1997 Monaco Grand Prix
1997 Canadian Grand Prix
1997 French Grand Prix
1997 Belgian Grand Prix
1997 Japanese Grand Prix
1998 Argentinian Grand Prix
1998 Canadian Grand Prix
1998 French Grand Prix
1998 British Grand Prix
1998 Hungarian Grand Prix
1998 Italian Grand Prix
1999 San Marino Grand Prix
1999 Monaco Grand Prix
2000 Australian Grand Prix
2000 Brazilian Grand Prix
2000 San Marino Grand Prix
2000 European Grand Prix
2000 Canadian Grand Prix
2000 Italian Grand Prix
2000 United States Grand Prix
2000 Japanese Grand Prix
2000 Malaysian Grand Prix
2001 Australian Grand Prix
2001 Malaysian Grand Prix
2001 Spanish Grand Prix
2001 Monaco Grand Prix
2001 European Grand Prix
2001 French Grand Prix
2001 Hungarian Grand Prix
2001 Belgian Grand Prix
2001 Japanese Grand Prix
2002 Australian Grand Prix
2002 Brazilian Grand Prix
2002 San Marino Grand Prix
2002 Spanish Grand Prix
2002 Austrian Grand Prix
2002 Canadian Grand Prix
2002 British Grand Prix
2002 French Grand Prix
2002 German Grand Prix
2002 Belgian Grand Prix
2002 Japanese Grand Prix
2003 San Marino Grand Prix
2003 Spanish Grand Prix
2003 Austrian Grand Prix
2003 Canadian Grand Prix
2003 Italian Grand Prix
2003 United States Grand Prix
2004 Australian Grand Prix
2004 Malaysian Grand Prix
2004 Bahrain Grand Prix
2004 San Marino Grand Prix
2004 Spanish Grand Prix
2004 European Grand Prix
2004 Canadian Grand Prix
2004 United States Grand Prix
2004 French Grand Prix
2004 British Grand Prix
2004 German Grand Prix
2004 Hungarian Grand Prix
2004 Japanese Grand Prix
2005 United States Grand Prix
2006 European Grand Prix
2006 San Marino Grand Prix
2006 United States Grand Prix
2006 French Grand Prix
2006 German Grand Prix
2006 Italian Grand Prix
2006 Chinese Grand Prix
