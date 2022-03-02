Schumacher’s epic 1998 Hungarian GP-winning Ferrari for sale

Listen to this article

The chassis is the 1998 Hungarian Grand Prix winner, a victory that was viewed as a strategic masterstroke by Ross Brawn as well as proof of Schumacher’s genius behind the wheel.

The car is available for sale via duPont Registry.

McLaren looked set to dominate the race, with championship leader Mika Hakkinen qualifying on pole ahead of teammate David Coulthard at a track on which it's notoriously difficult to overtake. Schumacher, who started third, was stuck behind Coulthard – who’d slowed his pace to protect Hakkinen’s lead, as Mika’s car developed a shock absorber problem.

Brawn had taken the bold move of pitting Schumacher for a short second pitstop, giving him the ultimatum of gaining 25s in just 19 laps: “We need 19 qualifying laps from you,” said Brawn over the radio, to which Schumacher calmly replied: “OK, thank you.”

Schumacher’s amazing pace, to which Coulthard had no answer, when combined with Hakkinen’s handling problem, was the key to a sensational victory by over 9s at the chequered flag.

“This was one of my most emotional wins,” said Schumacher. “The team picked the right strategy, although at first I was not quite sure if our plan would work out, as I was stuck behind Jacques [Villeneuve in the Williams] and David for some time.

“In the end, it turned out that the team had made the right decision. Of course, we benefited from the problems of our competitors, although throughout the race I could easily match the pace of the McLarens.”

Schumacher even briefly left the track, losing almost 5s, but didn't damage the car.

“When I went off the track I did not realise I was already in the lead,” he said. “Ross told me I had 19 laps to make up a 25-second lead to stay in front after my third pit stop, so I pushed as hard as possible.”

Schumacher drove this car once more later in the season, in the Suzuka finale. Although he qualified on pole, his race went wrong before the start when he stalled on the formation lap, meaning he started at the tail of the grid.

He stormed his way through the pack and was running third when he ran over debris from a previous collision between two other cars, and his tyre deflated three laps later. That allowed Hakkinen to cruise to his first F1 World Championship title.

“First of all I want to congratulate Mika Hakkinen and his team,” said Schumacher. “They performed better throughout the season and so they deserve the title. I think we did not lose this championship in Suzuka, but in the early stages of the season, when we were too far behind.

“I do not feel too disappointed, because I think the team can be proud of what we achieved this season. I feel sad for the boys, as all their hard work did not pay off in the end. The engine stalled because the clutch did not free itself and I do not know why. All the work this weekend was then wasted as I had to start from the back.

“The first couple of laps were good fun. All the other drivers were very fair and did not try and make life difficult for me. I did not expect a rear tyre to explode as I had problems with a flat-spotted front, which caused a lot of vibration.”