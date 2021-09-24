Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens Next / Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings
Formula 1 News

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix movie

By:

Mick Schumacher says he was pleased that his family was able to offer a little 'private intel' on their life at home in the new Schumacher Netflix Formula 1 movie.

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix movie

The film, which has proved to be a hit on the streaming service since its release last week, charts the life and career of Mick's father Michael Schumacher.

Some of the most moving moments of the documentary are when Mick and his mother Corinna speak openly about the emotions they feel as Michael continues to recover from the head injury he suffered in a skiing accident back in 2013.

At one point, Mick explains how he would "give up everything" to be able to have a conversation right now about motor racing with his dad.

Corinna also explained how they continue to do therapy with Michael at their home.

"Of course I miss Michael every day," she said. "But it's not just me who misses him. The children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength.

"We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter, I will do everything I can. We all will."

It is the first time that the family has offered any insight about Schumacher's condition.

With the film, and the moments from those closest to Michael, having been praised, Mick says he has been lifted by the response it has had.

"It's been of course very positive," he said. "I've spoken to a few people who have watched it and they've enjoyed it. And so did we, and so do I.

"I'm very happy to have been able to share my opinions, my point of views and obviously I think also share some private intel on how things are."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren in the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren in the Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

It is not just followers of F1 who have enjoyed the film, though, with McLaren ace Daniel Ricciardo taking time out last week to watch it too.

"I really enjoyed it as a fan," said the Australian. "A lot of Michael's career I've followed, so I guess I knew a fairly big part of the story.

Read Also:

"But I think, in particular for people who maybe have only just got into F1 more recently, I think, for them to see Michael's story, is pretty awesome.

"I'm not surprised how well it's doing. And, yeah. Mick scrubbed up pretty good on camera as well.

"Had a nice glow about him, so it was good. I watched it with a close friend and we actually planned to watch it together, so we held out a few days and then we had dinner and watched it."

shares
comments
Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

Next article

Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings

Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime

2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Formula 1

Williams Valencia test summay 2002-02-10

4
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

5
Formula 1

The blame game - 2005 United States GP at Indianapolis

Latest news
Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice
Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice

32m
Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings
Formula 1

Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings

55m
Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix movie
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix movie

1 h
Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

1 h
Haas considering hiring experienced F1 reserve driver for 2022
Formula 1

Haas considering hiring experienced F1 reserve driver for 2022

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen sees hypocrisy over Monza crash walkaway 00:59
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Verstappen sees hypocrisy over Monza crash walkaway

Formula 1: Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid 00:54
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP greatest moments 03:35
Formula 1
15 h

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP greatest moments

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Italian GP best photos 03:53
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Italian GP best photos

Dutch GP review | Kimi Raikkonen's retirement 12:34
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Dutch GP review | Kimi Raikkonen's retirement

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 season
Formula 1

Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 season

Haas: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Haas: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Trending Today

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Williams Valencia test summay 2002-02-10
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams Valencia test summay 2002-02-10

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

The blame game - 2005 United States GP at Indianapolis
Formula 1 Formula 1

The blame game - 2005 United States GP at Indianapolis

Gallery: Drivers from New Zealand in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: Drivers from New Zealand in Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Latest news

Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice

Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix movie
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix movie

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.