Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: I’m ready for Abu Dhabi F1 debut if needed

shares
comments
Schumacher: I’m ready for Abu Dhabi F1 debut if needed
By:

Mick Schumacher believes that he is ready to race in the Abu Dhabi GP season finale should the Haas Formula 1 team ask him to stand in for Romain Grosjean.

Schumacher was announced as a future driver for the team earlier today, and he has already been confirmed for a Friday FP1 session in Abu Dhabi, where he will be free of any F2 commitments.

Reserve drive Pietro Fittipaldi is replacing Grosjean for this weekend’s Sakhir GP, and at the moment the plan is for Frenchman to return for the Abu Dhabi finale.

Grosjean was discharged from hospital on Wednesday morning, and he is continuing his recovery from burns to his hands in a Bahrain hotel.

Read Also:

While a decision on Grosjean's participation won't be made until next week, Schumacher says that he would be happy to make an early graduation if the question arises.

“I think it's great if you are considered to be ready to do that,” said the German. “I feel like I am. Obviously, you have three FPs, in which you have time to learn.

“Obviously, it would be a challenge, but definitely, I think I would be able get to know the car more to be even better prepared for next year.”

Team boss Guenther Steiner insisted that so far there has been no discussion about the possibility of Schumacher racing.

“We haven't spoken,” he insisted. “As I said before, at the moment the status is I want to see where Romain is on Monday.

“That’s what I agreed with him. We have got enough drivers on standby, who can drive, so I'm not worried about that, and we just take the decision when we know hundred percent that Romain can not drive.

“I think he can finish his time with Haas in a race, that's what I would like, and not just watching it. That is our aim, that is what we spoke with him about.

“I said, 'I fully support that you want to go out on a high,' and he said, ‘If I can do it, that is what I want to do.’

"We're not deciding anything before we know that he can definitely not drive.”

Although Schumacher will get his first run in the Haas on Friday in Abu Dhabi Steiner downplayed the significance of the FP1 outing, and suggested that winter testing with the 2021 car would be more important.

“There are only three days of testing in front of next season,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com.

“I think that is a lot more important than the FP1. I think everybody knows my opinion about that, that is a nice thing to do, but it’s not something where you learn a lot. I think the biggest thing you learn is dealing with pressure on a race event, the car technically, there is not a lot you can learn.

“For sure the [young driver] test session after Abu Dhabi is good, a day in the car is good for anybody.

“But the most important thing is that we have a flawless test before next season, that we don’t have any issues in the three days, because three days is not a lot of testing, divided by two.”

Asked why Schumacher and not his future teammate Nikita Mazepin had been given the Abu Dhabi FP1 run Steiner said: “It just developed like this, sometimes things just develop like this. There is no real analysis or study of it done, I don’t know who was there first.”

Related video

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire

Previous article

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Russell replaces Hamilton at Mercedes for Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell replaces Hamilton at Mercedes for Sakhir GP

Brain cancer survivor breaks Bathurst record
Porsche Porsche / Breaking news

Brain cancer survivor breaks Bathurst record

VeeKay satisfied in IndyCar, has interest from rival teams
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

VeeKay satisfied in IndyCar, has interest from rival teams

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in IMSA
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in IMSA

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations
General General / Breaking news

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Schumacher: I’m ready for Abu Dhabi F1 debut if needed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: I’m ready for Abu Dhabi F1 debut if needed

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire

The risk and reward of Russell's Mercedes opportunity Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The risk and reward of Russell's Mercedes opportunity

Schumacher secures 2021 F1 graduation with Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher secures 2021 F1 graduation with Haas

Trending

1
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

2
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota breaks curse, Alonso wins on debut

3
IMSA

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in IMSA

4
Formula 1

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Schumacher: I’m ready for Abu Dhabi F1 debut if needed
Formula 1

Schumacher: I’m ready for Abu Dhabi F1 debut if needed

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire
Formula 1

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire

The risk and reward of Russell's Mercedes opportunity
Formula 1

The risk and reward of Russell's Mercedes opportunity

Schumacher secures 2021 F1 graduation with Haas
Formula 1

Schumacher secures 2021 F1 graduation with Haas

Grosjean discharged from hospital after treatment for burns
Formula 1

Grosjean discharged from hospital after treatment for burns

Latest videos

What Saved Grosjean's Life? 14:17
Formula 1
Dec 1, 2020

What Saved Grosjean's Life?

Jean Todt explains how FIA will react to Grosjean's fiery crash 10:57
Formula 1
Dec 1, 2020

Jean Todt explains how FIA will react to Grosjean's fiery crash

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP best photos 02:51
Formula 1
Nov 30, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP best photos

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
Nov 30, 2020

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

#ThinkingForward - Round Table with Rodi Basso and Mark Gallagher 28:42
Formula 1
Nov 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward - Round Table with Rodi Basso and Mark Gallagher

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.