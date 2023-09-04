Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur says he allowed Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc to race in the closing laps of the Italian GP as a gesture to fans.
Sainz and Leclerc were running third and fourth after Red Bull's Sergio Perez had passed both drivers and moved into second.
Vasseur opted not to tell the drivers to hold station and bring home the points and instead, the message was passed on that they could continue to race each other to the flag, but with the proviso of "no risk".
Leclerc made several bold attempts to pass his team-mate, even locking up at the first corner at the start of the final lap, but in the end, Sainz stayed ahead to claim the podium spot.
"If I froze the position you will have exactly the same question – why did you freeze the situation?" said Vasseur when asked about the decision.
"For sure it's much easier to comment when you have it at the end, but I think it was also the best way to thank everybody, the support of the tifosi and so on, and I was not that comfortable to freeze something five laps before the end.
"I trust them, but I told them no risk at all. It's always relative, and I think that the notion of no risk is relative. But it's an opinion, and I'm quite proud of the decision, and of the job done by the drivers today."
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, in the team principals Press Conference
Photo by: FIA Pool
Vasseur insisted that as team principal he personally made the decision to allow the drivers to race.
"On this, I want to have the last call," he said. "And I told them no risk, you can race but no risk. Again, it's relative. But I was much more comfortable with this situation than to freeze something."
He added: "You can always say that it was a bit too much or not. But in the end, it was why we finished the race, and I'm more than happy with the outcome of this."
Despite being the driver having to soak up the pressure in the closing stages, Sainz insisted that it was a "clean" battle with his team-mate.
"We obviously knew that the car that is in DRS is always going to be feeling like it's the quicker car," said the Spaniard.
"But at the same time, we know we were both fighting for a podium in Monza. So, there was always going to be a bit of a fight, a bit of a battle. In the end, we kept it clean. There were a couple of nice moves here and there, tight battles.
"But I think today, honestly, I enjoyed battling Max [Verstappen], battling Checo [Perez], battling Charles. I think it was a good day for F1, a good show. And I just did everything I could to stay in front and it worked."
Asked if he'd had any concerns, he said: "It never felt too much of a risk. Obviously, with a team-mate, you're always a bit more tense, [and give] a bit more space because it's the last thing you want in Monza in front of the tifosi, the two Ferraris to touch.
"But I think we had a tough battle. It was for an important position, and we managed to keep it clean."
Leclerc echoes Sainz's sentiments, stressing that he had enjoyed the fight
"I was on the limit, Carlos was on the limit," said the Monegasque driver. "This is normal. I think it means to both of us a lot to be on the podium in front of the tifosi, so we gave it all, but we also know how important it is for the tifosi to have one red car, whoever it is on the podium. So we had that in mind. But we also really enjoyed it. It was cool."
On the order not to take risks, he added: "We both did, as I said. I mean, Carlos was on the limits of the regulations on braking, and I was on the limit of regulations attacking, so we both did, but it all ended well, so it's all fine."
Related video
Russell wants change to 'Get out of Jail free' F1 corner
Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time' Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'
Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo
Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo
Ferrari's Italian GP boost: A one-off Monza special or genuine F1 progress?
Ferrari's Italian GP boost: A one-off Monza special or genuine F1 progress? Ferrari's Italian GP boost: A one-off Monza special or genuine F1 progress?
Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race
Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Latest news
Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol
Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol
Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car
Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"
Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win" Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.