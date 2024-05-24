All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Monaco GP

F1 teams introduce Monaco rear wings as Ferrari and McLaren take on Red Bull

Formula 1 teams have rolled out a set of high-downforce rear wings for Monaco, with all eyes on how Ferrari and McLaren aim to dethrone Red Bull in the principality.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Ferrari SF-24 technical detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Ferrari and particularly McLaren have moved to close the gap with the previously dominant Red Bull RB20 in recent weeks, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking his maiden win in Miami and backing that up with searing pace as he ran Verstappen close in Imola.

Their battleground now shifts to the streets of Monaco, with Red Bull expecting it will struggle more on the kerbs and the bumps of the twisty layout.

As is tradition, all 10 teams have readied Monaco-special rear wing assemblies that prioritise ultimate downforce generation over anything else, with the accompanying excess of drag less of a penalty on the circuit.

Ferrari's rear wing follows a week on from a significant update package for the SF-24 in Imola. The new rear wing carries the main DNA of the one first used at Imola, with a semi-detached flap tip and endplate juncture but, rather than having the spoon-shaped mainplane.

The surface has been flattened out, with more of an abrupt transition required at the endplate.

This higher load configuration is the first time this season that we've seen Ferrari make changes to its wing to tune rear downforce levels, albeit an unused higher downforce configuration was available in Suzuka.

McLaren MCL38 technical detail

McLaren MCL38 technical detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

The Scuderia has also re-used the small winglets on the side of the rear wing support pylon to help provide another small boost in downforce.

McLaren has brought a new rear wing assembly consisting of both circuit-specific tweaks to the rear wing and the supporting beam wing.

It says it has added load "with the aim of efficiently increasing downforce at high downforce circuits", which suggests that its new kit will be useful at other races this year and not just Monaco.

In conjunction, it has modified the beam wing to "increase the overall efficiency" of the ensemble.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Red Bull has also tweaked both its rear and beam wings to provide a "greater chord and camber" to extract more local aerodynamic load.

Red Bull is also one of several teams to add notches or cutouts to its front suspension fairings to allow for more steering lock to navigate Monaco's extremely tight Fairmont hairpin.

In addition to the typical high-load rear wing assembly, Mercedes has also brought a new front wing to Monte Carlo. Not only does it add local load, but it also alters the vortex coming from the wing tip towards the rear of the car and should improve the tyre wake.

Aston Martin has gone for a more "aggressive" high-downforce wing, which is a more circuit-specific solution than that of other teams, accepting a loss of aero efficiency for this particular weekend.

Alpine, RB, Williams, Haas and Sauber have all brought rear wings as well, among other circuit-specific tweaks, with Alpine's new halo fairing a standout novelty.

Mercedes W15 technical detail

Mercedes W15 technical detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why McLaren's biggest F1 weakness may not hold it back at Monaco
Next article F1 live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Hamilton suggests F1 experiments with Monaco GP format

Hamilton suggests F1 experiments with Monaco GP format

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Hamilton suggests F1 experiments with Monaco GP format
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Latest news

Marcus Armstrong prepped for his first Indy 500 with extreme planking

Marcus Armstrong prepped for his first Indy 500 with extreme planking

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Marcus Armstrong prepped for his first Indy 500 with extreme planking
Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double

Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double
F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is the Williams revival still on track?
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA