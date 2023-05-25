Monaco GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Mercedes W14 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has made significant changes to the W14 in Monaco, with the most visceral being the change from their infamous zeropod solution for a more conventional downwash ramp-style configuration.

Mercedes W14 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

At the front of the sidepod it’s clear that both the SIS fairing has been retained and that the sidepod now features a more conventional hooped shaped inlet and undercut.

Mercedes W14 front suspension comparison Photo by: Uncredited

The changes are not isolated to the sidepods though, as the front suspension layout on the W14 has also been adjusted, with the inboard end of the lead arm of the upper wishbone now residing in a much higher position on the chassis.

Haas VF-23 front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas has followed Mercedes and Ferrari’s lead with the introduction of outwash generating slot gap separator brackets – although Mercedes never raced its version.

McLaren MCL60 front brake detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the McLaren MCL60’s front brake caliper shows the fins used to help manage temperatures.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A great view of the internal makeup of the RB19 as it’s prepared for action, noting the inclination of the radiators within the sidepods, the saddle cooler above the power unit and the airflow guiding fairings that envelope both.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

The high downforce rear and beam wing variants favoured by Red Bull for Monaco, with not only a deeper profile but a steeper angle of attack. Also note the V-groove present in the centre of the rear wing’s upper flap.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

For comparison here’s the assembly with DRS open, which also shows off the curvature of the upper flap.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

The front brake assembly on the Ferrari SF-23 with the ladder-style fairing that encloses the brake caliper.

Mercedes W14 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

Another angle to show off Mercedes’ new front suspension layout and how much the fairing dips on the lead arm of the upper wishbone.

Alpine A523 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Alpine A523’s front brake layout, which has the caliper mounted in the 3 o’clock position and uses teardrop-shaped holes to enable the heat generated by the drill holes in the disc a passage with which to escape. Also note the small probes mounted within each of the sections of the brake scoop, which the team will use to gather data.

Mercedes W14 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A good angle of the Mercedes sidepods which shows how much they’re angled down towards the rear of the floor.

McLaren MCL60 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

McLaren’s high downforce rear wing that will be used in Monaco features a much deeper profile.

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A mechanic works on the front suspension of the Alfa Romeo C43, note the use of varying sizes of Belleville springs in the heave damper.

McLaren MCL60 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the MCL60’s front wing – see how the outboard section of the wing, where it meets the endplate, is arranged in order to help divert airflow out and around the front of the tyre.

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

The rearview mirror assembly on the AlphaTauri AT04 was updated at the Miami Grand Prix and now features a winglet under the main assembly, rather than just atop it.

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

An interesting view of the floor on the AT04: Looking at the region from the front you can see the height difference in those surfaces in the front portion of the floor, and the upturned and straked floor wing is also a prominent feature.

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

This shot shows how the topology of the surface alters, along with the pinch point alongside the outer floor strake.

Williams FW45 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

The front brake caliper on the Williams FW45 features the tube-style cooling fins that are also present on the likes of the Red Bull RB19 and Aston Martin AMR23 but also has several rows of horizontal fins around the heat rejection ports.

Williams FW45 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

Williams has been keen to trial different wing configurations during Free Practice sessions this season and will likely do so again in Monaco as it searches for the right setup. Note how it’s created an aerodynamically-friendly blister around the upper flap’s pivots too.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

This angle of the SF-23’s front wing shows the effort made to create outwash, not only with the enlarged and fin-like slot gap separators but also with the shape of the flaps as they meet with the endplate, which also features a cutout in the lowermost corner.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look under the RB19 not only reveals some of the ancillaries that have been made more remote with their placement here, but also shows the cavities made within the chassis to create the necessary passages for lines and pipework.

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

One of the unique challenges posed by the more cramped garage setup in Monaco means teams often have to pass parts and equipment down from the loft space to the garage below.

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Alfa Romeo C43’s steering wheel with the various buttons, rotaries and switches used to control the chassis and power unit’s parameters.

Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

It’s a high downforce rear and beam wing layout, as you’d expect, for Aston Martin in Monaco, note the use of a central V-groove in the upper flap, which is similar to Red Bull’s arrangement.