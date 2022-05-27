Monaco GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane

Listen to this article

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the front wings on the stands outside the Ferrari garage as the F1-75 is prepared for action.

Red Bull Racing RB18 side detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look beneath the covers of the Red Bull RB18 as it’s prepared for action, with the tip of the upper SIS visible as it pokes out from behind the inlet bodywork, whilst the lower one is housed in the floor section and is also just visible.

Ferrari F1-75 side detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the front of the floor on the Ferrari F1-75, one of which is the older, pre-Spanish GP update, denoted by the lower, shorter outer strake. However, we are treated to a decent view of the bib wing too.

Ferrari F1-75 side detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear of the floor mounted on the Ferrari F1-75 which confirms that it’s currently been set up in the older specification, as it has the L-shaped edge wing.

Mercedes W13 detail Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes mechanics prepare the W13 for action ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix and as you’d expect they’ve fitted a high downforce rear wing for the event.

Mercedes W13 detail Photo by: Uncredited

Another angle of the Mercedes W13 whilst it’s being prepared gives us a better view of the sidepod arrangement, with the tall but narrow inlet feeding the radiators which have been heavily recessed within the chassis wall.

Mercedes W13 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

The W13’s front brake drum is much more simplified this year, owing to the new regulatory restrictions.

Mercedes W13 detail Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes has two metal stays housed within the splitter section of the car, between the bib and underside of the chassis in order to help control the bibs deflection when it comes into contact with the track.

Mercedes W13 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the front brake duct fence and inlet on the Mercedes W13, which you’ll note has wirework in one of the channels to prevent debris, such as tyre marbles, from collecting within.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A rare opportunity to see so much of the steering assembly exposed, as the Red Bull RB18 is prepared for action.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull has equipped the RB18 with a high downforce rear wing and notably it plans on capturing footage from the rear-facing camera to help it understand how much flexion it’s getting. It will use the chequered stickers, seen on the outer sections of the transition section of the endplate, to study the movement.

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

A great shot of the RB18 without the external sidepod bodywork attached but you’ll note that the team also use some additional bodywork which is attached to the heat exchangers to help with flow through the assembly. Also note the diffuser-like strakes that coincide with the external louvres that help to channel the heat that’s being rejected.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look at some of the detail normally covered up on the Ferrari F1-75, including the brake cylinders and some of the inboard suspension elements.

McLaren MCL36 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look beneath the covers of the McLaren MCL36, with not only the heat exchangers within the sidepod visible but also the saddle cooler above the power unit.

McLaren MCL36 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the McLaren MCL36’s rear wing, including its central swan-neck mounting pillar, which wraps around the exhaust and is joined to the DRS actuator pod.

Alpine A522 detail Photo by: Uncredited

Similarly a view of the Alpine A522’s rear wing arrangement, including the double element beam wing.

Alpine A522 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Alpine A521’s chassis bulkhead and some of the inboard suspension elements.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

Plenty to appreciate in this shot of the AlphaTauri AT03 including the rear wing, which has had the paint scheme altered to reduce weight, the double beam wing, the exposed upright and the saddle cooler above the power unit.

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

A better view of the rear upright and some of the internal brake details, including the brake disc shroud.

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

The disc is shrouded in a similar way at the front of the car but owing to a need to supply airflow to the caliper in a different way, the design has its differences.

AlphaTauri Photo by: Uncredited

Here’s how it looks once the brake drum is fitted over those internals.

Williams FW44 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

By comparison, Williams has opted for a wider, shorter inlet for its front brakes, whilst you’ll also note this enlarged section of bodywork is housed within the main brake drum bodywork too.

Williams FW44 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

Beneath this, Williams has the brake disc surrounded, rather than enclosed like many of the other teams, as it approaches its thermal management in a different way.

Williams FW44 detail Photo by: Uncredited

Here we can see how it is dealing with this at the rear of the car, with a sort of hybrid solution, with the upper section of the brake disc closed off, whilst a window is opened up in the lower quarter.

Aston Martin AMR22 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin’s push rod intersects the large brake duct scoop that the team has fitted for Monaco, whilst you’ll also note the window in the brake caliper cooling enclosure, which allows the heat rejected by the drill holes in the disc a means to escape.

Aston Martin AMR22 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Aston Martin AMR22’s bulkhead allows us to see some of the inboard suspension elements, such as the Belleville springs used on its heave damper and the offset brake cylinders.

Mercedes W13 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Mercedes W13’s SIS fairing and wing mirror assembly, with its assortment of flow conditioners.

Mercedes W13 detail Photo by: Uncredited

The Mercedes mechanic is about to install the metal floor stay, with it already attached at the floor end, the other must be fitted to the gearbox casing. Also note the vast quantity of detail we’re able to see in regards to the radiator layout, power unit installation, floor contouring, gearbox casing and inboard rear suspension.

Haas VF-22 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the high downforce rear wing installed on the Haas VF-22, along with a great view of the upper portion of the rear brake assembly, including the inlet which collects airflow between the end fence and the tyre’s sidewall.

Haas VF-22 front detail Photo by: Uncredited

The Haas mechanics work on the VF-22’s front end whilst we get a glimpse of the internal details associated with the front brakes and some of the inboard suspension elements.