Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Home favourite Charles Leclerc starts the race from pole position, but only after having crashed out at the exit of the swimming pool chicane on his final lap in qualifying - preventing his rivals from improving.

Max Verstappen was one of the drivers to lose out thanks to the red flag so deployed and will line up second in the lead Red Bull, as Valtteri Bottas emerged as the top Mercedes driver in third.

Carlos Sainz confirmed Ferrari's pace by qualifying fourth, ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris and an impressive Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) in sixth.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton qualified a disappointing seventh after struggling for one-lap pace throughout Saturday, but he did beat the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez who will start down in ninth.

When is the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix will be held on the streets of Monte Carlo on May 23 at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT).

Date : Sunday, May 23, 2021

: Sunday, May 23, 2021 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Monaco Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Starting grid:

