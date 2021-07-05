Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Montoya: ‘Crazy’ to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves

By:

Juan Pablo Montoya believes it is “crazy” to penalise Formula 1 drivers for defending moves from around the outside after three incidents in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Montoya: ‘Crazy’ to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves

Lando Norris was hit with a five-second time penalty after he was deemed to have forced Sergio Perez off-track when fighting for position shortly after the safety car restart at the Red Bull Ring.

Perez tried passing Norris around the outside at Turn 4, only for Norris to squeeze the Red Bull driver out. It caused Perez to touch the gravel and drop from third to 10th.

The penalty was criticised by both McLaren and Red Bull, but FIA race director Michael Masi said that Norris had failed to leave a car’s width as required in the regulations.

Perez would later be on the receiving end of the same sanction, receiving two five-second penalties for separate incidents with Charles Leclerc at Turn 4 and Turn 6 when the Ferrari driver tried passing around the outside.

Ex-McLaren and Williams F1 driver Montoya felt that drivers who tried moves around the outside of corners should be aware of the possible consequences.

“What happened in the race, in my opinion… I mean, why is it a penalty, because there’s gravel?” Montoya told Motorsport TV Live after Sunday’s race.

“If there’s a run-off, is it not a penalty? If somebody drives somebody over a banana and off the race track, why is there not a penalty and why in Turn 4 is there a penalty? Because it was gravel? Anybody that you are side by side with and pushes you off the track should get a penalty?

“I don’t know. I think it’s crazy. In my opinion, if I was the deciding person, I would say that if you were on the outside, you have no business being on the outside, and that’s been taught from the karting days.

“Unless they change the mentality on the karting and the small formulas, how they do things, it’s very difficult. All these kids grew up [being told] that if somebody tries to pass you around the outside, you drive them off the fricking race track! And you have to!

“So what do you expect? Why do you get mad if you go around the outside?

“The best example is Sergio. Sergio got dropped to the grass because he was on the outside, and then things inverted, and he was the guy on the inside, and he dropped the guy to the outside.”

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Montoya felt that the FIA needed to make the rules clearer for drivers about wheel-to-wheel battles, but acknowledged the grey area in what defined cars being side-by-side.

“I think the hard thing is, it’s either the drivers have control and they go and let us race, or the stewards go, oh no, you need to share a space,” Montoya said.

“If you need to share a space, then you need to define, OK, half of the car is there, so you’re side-by-side, when do you need to give space?

“It becomes again a judgement call, and when you have a judgement call, this is when everybody gets really, really unhappy, because [they’ll say] ‘oh, I thought I was there’, and somebody else is going to say, ‘no, you were not far enough, you were missing that much’."

shares
comments

Related video

Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria

Previous article

Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Kerb damage cost Hamilton around 30 points in downforce

13 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident

3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
Formula 1

Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria

2 h
5
Formula 1

Alonso felt ‘sad’ taking final point off Russell in Austrian GP

5 h
Latest news
Montoya: ‘Crazy’ to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves
Formula 1

Montoya: ‘Crazy’ to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves

42m
Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria
Formula 1

Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria

2 h
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Prime
Formula 1

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

3 h
Why FIA is unmoved over Austrian GP penalty criticism
Formula 1

Why FIA is unmoved over Austrian GP penalty criticism

4 h
F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner
Formula 1

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner

5 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP 00:43
Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021

Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4 03:52
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023 00:24
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria Austrian GP
Formula 1

Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria

Alonso felt ‘sad’ taking final point off Russell in Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Alonso felt ‘sad’ taking final point off Russell in Austrian GP

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Kerb damage cost Hamilton around 30 points in downforce
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kerb damage cost Hamilton around 30 points in downforce

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria

Alonso felt ‘sad’ taking final point off Russell in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso felt ‘sad’ taking final point off Russell in Austrian GP

Where are they Now? - Ricky Craven still moving forward
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where are they Now? - Ricky Craven still moving forward

Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor"

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Prime

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
3 h
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021

Latest news

Montoya: ‘Crazy’ to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: ‘Crazy’ to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves

Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shovlin: Mercedes became ‘the makers of our own issues’ in Austria

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Why FIA is unmoved over Austrian GP penalty criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why FIA is unmoved over Austrian GP penalty criticism

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.