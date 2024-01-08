Subscribe
Formula 1
Monza begins track work with hope to secure its F1 future

Monza has begun work on the key improvements to its track and infrastructure that it hopes will help secure its long-term Formula 1 future.

Start of work at Monza

Monza and Italy’s second race, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, both have contracts that run until the 2025 season. 

F1 has not made a decision yet, though, on whether it thinks that both events, or just one, will remain on the calendar for the long term. 

However, speaking last year, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said improving Monza’s facilities was critical if the venue was to have any chance of earning a contract extension. 

“The historical value of Monza is beyond question, but we also need to keep up with the times in terms of services, which must be in line with the prices paid by those who come to the racetrack,” he said. “Within the next year, we will have clear ideas about the future." 

Monza's efforts to improve things have now begun with a ceremony on the track's start-finish straight on Monday signifying the start of a 140-day redevelopment push. 

Attended by Italian federation president Angelo Sticchi Damiani and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on the circuit's straight, the event confirmed the key areas where work will take place.  

The work includes a complete track resurfacing, the construction of a new underpass (plus the expansion of the three current ones), improved pit building facilities as well as a series of grandstand improvements. 

Start of work at Monza

Photo by: Roberto Chinchero

Start of work at Monza

Speaking about the changes, Sticchi Damiani said: “Our main goal is to bring the Autodromo back up to speed.  

“We can no longer afford to have problems with the flow of fans, and we must offer greater comfort to those who come to the circuit. We have set ourselves three goals to best meet the requests made to us, and of these the first is the underpasses.  

"The second goal is related to the grandstands. We still have several temporary structures, so we will build more solid structures that will provide all the amenities in line with what a spectator expects today. Each grandstand will be an island with all the necessary services inside, so that the public will not have to move around. 

"Finally, a permanent type of roofing will be built over the pit building (it is currently a tensile structure). The support pillars will be reinforced because the structure will grow in height." 

The improvements to the pit building are of importance to F1 in particular as it should help improve its corporate hospitality offerings in the Paddock Club. 

Speaking via video conference at the event on Monday, Domenicali said: “For us this is an important goal. 

“We need to be able to receive our guests in a proper structure and no longer under a tent, as it was until last year.  

“In addition to this, there are obviously other interventions needed for the future. Monza has a great tradition but we must also look ahead and propose the racetrack at the level of the other world championship tracks." 

It is anticipated that the redevelopment work at Monza will be completed by June, with the Italian GP due to take place from 30 August to 1 September. 

