Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019

shares
comments
Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 9:56 AM

Claire Williams believes the upcoming second season of Netflix's Drive to Survive docu-series will "show the truth" about Williams' pre-season struggles in 2019.

Williams endured a disastrous start to last year when delays in the build of its FW42 car caused the team to miss the first two-and-a-half days of testing.

It set the tone for a difficult season that saw Williams finish last in the constructors' championship, scoring one point as it failed to compete with the midfield teams.

The second season of Drive to Survive is released on Netflix this Friday (February 28), with Williams' testing woes gaining the focus of an episode.

Claire Williams has previewed the episode, and said it was an accurate reflection of the team's struggles and efforts to get its car on-track.

"I don't want to ruin the surprise, but the episode is around 2019 testing, and I think it allows us as a team to tell a version of events that we may not otherwise have had the opportunity to be able to show people," Williams explained when asked by Motorsport.com about the impact the Netflix series had on F1.

"[It allows us] to really show the blood, sweat and tears, and the pain that really goes on behind a situation.

Read Also:

"People can sometimes just see a situation and not truly understand it and make a judgement. I hope that our episode really shows the truth behind the scenes and how painful it was for all of us.

"From our perspective as well, it's a great opportunity, a great platform for be able to show the real stories behind two cars going out on the grid on a Sunday afternoon."

Williams was impressed by how the Netflix crews worked around the team even at such a difficult time, saying it had no impact on its duties.

"You ignore [the cameras]. They're very good, the Netflix team are fantastic," Williams said.

"We've obviously worked with them for two years now, and they've always been very mindful and conscious of where they are and where they've put themselves.

"We've always been a team that is quite open about sharing with people this great sport that we're involved in, and show what it takes to be a Formula 1 team.

"Having cameras around doesn't necessarily bother us because we understand the long-term impact of what those cameras are doing."

Next article
Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"

Previous article

Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"

Next article

Vettel tops second morning of testing despite spin

Vettel tops second morning of testing despite spin
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

3
Le Mans

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers

1h
4
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

5
Formula 1

How Mercedes made DAS the perfect front-end fit

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.