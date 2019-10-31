Gallery: F1’s ‘futuristic’ 2021 car design from all angles
2021 F1 car of Williams
Photo by: Williams
2021 F1 car of Williams
Photo by: Williams
McLaren 2021 F1 car
Photo by: McLaren
McLaren 2021 F1 car
Photo by: McLaren
McLaren 2021 F1 car
Photo by: McLaren
McLaren 2021 F1 car
Photo by: McLaren
2021 F1 car of Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Renault F1
2021 F1 car of Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Renault F1
2021 F1 car of Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Renault F1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 rules
Photo by: Formula 1
F1 2021 presentation
Photo by: Scott Mitchell
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
2021 rules rendering
Photo by: Motorsport.com
2021 rules rendering
Photo by: Motorsport.com
2021 rules rendering
Photo by: Motorsport.com
2021 rules rendering
Photo by: Motorsport.com
2021 rules rendering
Photo by: Motorsport.com
2021 F1 rules model
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
2021 F1 rules model
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso, Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing, sit behind a model of a 2021 Formula 1 car
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
2021 F1 rules model
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
2021 F1 rules model
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Formula 1 has confirmed that its plans for new-look cars in 2021 have finally been approved by the FIA, and rules are now ready to be published. Here’s how the designs should look, and two teams have already applied their liveries to the concept – click on the arrows above to scroll through the images.
