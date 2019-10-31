Formula 1
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: F1's 'futuristic' 2021 car design from all angles

2021 F1 car of Williams

2021 F1 car of Williams
1/52

Photo by: Williams

2021 F1 car of Williams

2021 F1 car of Williams
2/52

Photo by: Williams

McLaren 2021 F1 car

McLaren 2021 F1 car
3/52

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren 2021 F1 car

McLaren 2021 F1 car
4/52

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren 2021 F1 car

McLaren 2021 F1 car
5/52

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren 2021 F1 car

McLaren 2021 F1 car
6/52

Photo by: McLaren

2021 F1 car of Renault F1 Team

2021 F1 car of Renault F1 Team
7/52

Photo by: Renault F1

2021 F1 car of Renault F1 Team

2021 F1 car of Renault F1 Team
8/52

Photo by: Renault F1

2021 F1 car of Renault F1 Team

2021 F1 car of Renault F1 Team
9/52

Photo by: Renault F1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
10/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
11/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
12/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
13/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
14/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
15/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
16/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
17/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
18/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
19/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
20/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
21/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
22/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
23/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
24/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
25/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
26/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
27/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
28/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
29/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 rules

F1 2021 rules
30/52

Photo by: Formula 1

F1 2021 presentation

F1 2021 presentation
31/52

Photo by: Scott Mitchell

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
32/52

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
33/52

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
34/52

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
35/52

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
36/52

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
37/52

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

2021 rules rendering

2021 rules rendering
38/52

Photo by: Motorsport.com

2021 rules rendering

2021 rules rendering
39/52

Photo by: Motorsport.com

2021 rules rendering

2021 rules rendering
40/52

Photo by: Motorsport.com

2021 rules rendering

2021 rules rendering
41/52

Photo by: Motorsport.com

2021 rules rendering

2021 rules rendering
42/52

Photo by: Motorsport.com

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
43/52

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
44/52

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
45/52

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
46/52

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
47/52

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
48/52

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
49/52

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso, Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing, sit behind a model of a 2021 Formula 1 car

Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso, Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Racing, sit behind a model of a 2021 Formula 1 car
50/52

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
51/52

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
52/52

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Oct 31, 2019, 5:15 PM

Formula 1 has confirmed that its plans for new-look cars in 2021 have finally been approved by the FIA, and rules are now ready to be published. Here’s how the designs should look, and two teams have already applied their liveries to the concept – click on the arrows above to scroll through the images.

