Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Insider’s guide: How is an F1 car made? Next / Sainz on F1 back foot a ‘disadvantage’ for Red Bull, says Marko
Formula 1 Analysis

Why F1’s new brake rules have posed a fresh challenge in 2022

Formula 1’s rule changes for 2022 were not just restricted to aerodynamics, as other key areas of the cars have been totally revamped as well.

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Why F1’s new brake rules have posed a fresh challenge in 2022
Listen to this article

One area that has changed significantly, and has caused some early dramas for a number of teams is the brakes.

Teams had built a reliance on the brake assembly for a number of reasons, all of which have been reduced significantly as part of a push to reduce costs and improve the racing.

Firstly, the allowable brake disc diameter has been increased in line with the additional weight that the cars are carrying this season.

This has resulted in the front disc increasing from a maximum of 278mm to between 325mm and 330mm, whilst the rear must now be between 275mm and 280mm. 

Furthermore, the FIA has added a clause that the drill holes must be a minimum of 3mm in diameter. This obviously has a bearing on the maximum number of holes that is possible, as well as their layout, in order that the disc's integrity is not compromised.

In preparation for this, Ferrari began experimenting with a new drill hole layout during the closing stages of the 2021 season, as can be seen in the inset (red arrow).

Another aspect of the regulatory overhaul that’s had an impact on the design of the brake assembly is that the airflow must now be rejected from a rearward facing outlet on the inner brake duct fence. 

This is partly due to the reintroduction of the wheel covers, which have been designed to infer a specific aerodynamic function.

F1 and the FIA did not want this airflow disrupted by teams being able to vent heat and airflow out the wheel face.

This change in venting technique has led to some teams re-evaluating the position of the caliper, which had invariably been moved in order to improve the route that the airflow took across the front face of the drum. Before this year, the caliper was typically positioned between 6 and 9 o’clock. 

Alpine A521 and 522 front brake comparison

Alpine A521 and 522 front brake comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

This gave the aerodynamic department more license to create crossover and bypass ducts, in order that the airflow passing through them could have more of a benefit as it escaped through the forward half of the wheel face.

However, without these aerodynamic tools at their disposal, some teams have opted to return to the more traditional 3 o’clock position in 2022, as seen here when we compare the Alpine A521 & A522 assemblies.

Interestingly, Alpine has also chosen to utilise a row of teardrop-shaped channels in its caliper housing, allowing the heat generated by the disc a pathway through the assembly, and reducing some of the heat soak that might ordinarily be present without them.

The increased diameter of the wheel well, with the wheels having increased from 13” to 18”, also has a bearing on how teams approach the various challenges they face too. The overall size of the brake drum has increased to match there being more room internally as a consequence.

This not only has implications in regards to the movement of airflow into the brake assembly to cool the components, but it also has a bearing on how it and the heat generated within is extracted.

This holds even more importance when we consider how teams used to lean on these interwoven airflow and heat management strategies to help influence tyre temperatures.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake duct comparison, Mexican GP

Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake duct comparison, Mexican GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Taking the Red Bull RB16B as an example, the team had numerous brake duct solutions at its disposal to trade off aerodynamic assistance, brake cooling and wheel rim heating depending on the prevailing conditions and each driver's preferences.

Red Bull used a paint coating on the bypass section of the drum in order to limit how the heat that was generated within impeded flow through the assembly, and heated the wheel rim and tyre. 

However, there were times when the team wanted the heat to be evacuated more quickly and allowed it to mix with the airflow moving through the bypass, thus also having an impact on wheel rim and tyre heating.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front brake detail
AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail

Both teams in the Red Bull stable have enclosed their brake discs this season, in order to inhibit the passage of the heat created by them and direct it more quickly out of the rear facing duct on the end fence.

However, whilst Red Bull and AlphaTauri have the same overall design philosophy, their choices have been limited by the design and positioning of other items that make up the brake assembly.

Meanwhile, both teams have made different choices when it comes to the materials involved, in order to help achieve their thermodynamic goals.

McLaren is another of the teams to use this solution but, having had brake problems during the second test, it has been forced to switch materials, junking the carbon fibre arrangement it initially tested and replacing it with a metal version.

McLaren MCL36 front brake comparison

McLaren MCL36 front brake comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Read Also:

 

shares
comments

Related video

Insider’s guide: How is an F1 car made?
Previous article

Insider’s guide: How is an F1 car made?
Next article

Sainz on F1 back foot a ‘disadvantage’ for Red Bull, says Marko

Sainz on F1 back foot a ‘disadvantage’ for Red Bull, says Marko
Load comments
More from
Matthew Somerfield
The history book lessons behind F1’s new 2022 ideas Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

The history book lessons behind F1’s new 2022 ideas

The key tech standouts from F1’s first 2022 test Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

The key tech standouts from F1’s first 2022 test

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

Latest news

Alfa Romeo "not alone" in suffering F1 start oscillation problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo "not alone" in suffering F1 start oscillation problems

Audi and Porsche hold fire on final F1 decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi and Porsche hold fire on final F1 decision

Will four DRS zones help F1's racing in Australia?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will four DRS zones help F1's racing in Australia?

Freight delay risks are out of F1's hands, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Freight delay risks are out of F1's hands, says Steiner

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
9 h
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
12 h
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Prime

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the laptime in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.