Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Next / Red Bull: Mercedes slump 'not the end' of an era in F1
Formula 1 News

Despite the need for DRS, are F1’s new rules working?

Formula 1’s new era is now two races old, and the early signs coming from the on-track battles and driver feedback has been encouraging.

Luke Smith
By:
Despite the need for DRS, are F1’s new rules working?
Listen to this article

The overhaul of the technical regulations for this year was chiefly designed to improve the spectacle and allow for more wheel-to-wheel battles by reducing the amount of dirty air produced, making it easier for cars to follow each other on-track.

Testing brought some positive early feedback, but it was not until the cars could properly race that we would get to see in full effect if the new rules had the desired impact.

Both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia offered side-by-side moments in the fight for victory between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. The scoreboard stands 1-1, and excitement is already brewing for the potential of a new rivalry between two of F1’s brightest young stars.

But both drivers were honest in their assessment after the battles, saying that while the new rules had certainly helped, DRS remained a necessary tool to get close enough.

“As much as following has been better from last year to this year, and it's a very positive step, I still think it's not enough to get rid of the DRS,” Leclerc said after his defeat to Verstappen in Jeddah. “It's part of it and I actually quite enjoy it. It's part of the strategy for each driver in terms of defending and overtaking, and it's part of racing for now.”

We saw that strategy play out during the late fight for the win in Saudi Arabia when both Leclerc and Verstappen tried to get DRS out of the final corner, knowing how powerful it would be on the run down to Turn 1. Red Bull boss Christian Horner said it would be worth looking at DRS placement moving forward to avoid the “cat and mouse” games, but it nevertheless added a good level of gamesmanship to proceedings.

Yet the fact Leclerc and Verstappen could get close enough to fight each other in the past two races is encouraging. “We've seen Charles and Max pass each other about 10 times, which we haven't seen in previous seasons,” Horner said after the Saudi race. “It's been great racing, another fantastic race between the two teams.”

A general view over the grid preparations

A general view over the grid preparations

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The biggest change for drivers is the confidence with which they can now drive their cars when closely following someone else ahead. There are no longer sudden snaps as the downforce falls away. Esteban Ocon compared it to being “pretty much like a go-kart race”, having enjoyed a close fight with Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso in Jeddah before a last-lap drag race with McLaren’s Lando Norris to the line.

The data is also showing a positive upward trend. According to Forix, there were 55 changes of position between laps in Bahrain, up from 40 at the same event last year. The figure for Jeddah rose from 20 to 31 changes of position between 2021 and 2022. This does not mean the number of overtakes, as drivers can switch back and forth on individual laps, nor does it count first-lap passes. The more competitive nature of the field this year, aided by Haas and Alfa Romeo’s big steps forward, would also have boosted this figure. Still, it’s encouraging.

One of the biggest gripes drivers have with the new cars is their weight, which almost stands at 800kg. The cars are more sluggish through the slower corners, and are proving quite hard on the softer compounds of tyres. “The hard tyre was capable of following closer,” said Verstappen after his Jeddah win. “The other compounds, and this depends on the track, but they just fall apart. As soon as you follow for a few laps, they just open up. Also the weight of the car pushes you over the tyre edge.”

Read Also:

The overriding feeling is still that F1’s new rules are working well. Next weekend’s Australian Grand Prix is going to be a big test for them and show, combined with the reprofiled Albert Park layout, whether F1’s refreshed approach to both the cars and track design is moving in the right direction. One challenge that does still lie ahead is what the more traditional tracks will be like for overtaking.

“In Melbourne we have a lot of DRS zones as well, so we could have another interesting race,” said Alonso in Jeddah. “But then we need to wait and go back to normal races, Barcelona or Imola or something, and see really how easy or difficult is to overtake. I think this is a very specific track.”

The jury may still be out, but the early signs from F1’s new rules have been very promising. The wheel-to-wheel battles have been exciting, and even the much-maligned need for DRS has become an increasingly tactical battle. The field is more competitive this year, even if there are two teams currently a step ahead of the rest, and as the development war kicks in, it could get closer and closer.

“Of a sample of two, you'd have to say it's a big tick in the box for the ability to follow closely and race wheel-to-wheel,” said Horner. “It's been outstanding.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition
Previous article

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition
Next article

Red Bull: Mercedes slump 'not the end' of an era in F1

Red Bull: Mercedes slump 'not the end' of an era in F1
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Sainz: Saudi Arabia lessons key to understand Ferrari car struggles Australian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Saudi Arabia lessons key to understand Ferrari car struggles

Latest F1 Drive to Survive series outperforming season three
Formula 1

Latest F1 Drive to Survive series outperforming season three

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Latest news

Sainz: Saudi Arabia lessons key to understand Ferrari car struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Saudi Arabia lessons key to understand Ferrari car struggles

Haas wants to avoid falling into "overrated" F1 upgrades trap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas wants to avoid falling into "overrated" F1 upgrades trap

Red Bull: Mercedes slump 'not the end' of an era in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes slump 'not the end' of an era in F1

Despite the need for DRS, are F1’s new rules working?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Despite the need for DRS, are F1’s new rules working?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
19 h
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Prime

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the laptime in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Prime

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 30, 2022
Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from Prime

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.