Five new grandstands for Australian Grand Prix

Listen to this article

According to the Australian Grand Pix Corporation the additional seating has been added to accomodate 'unprecedented ticket sales'.

Included in the suite of extra stands is what has been dubbed the new 'high-speed zone' between Turns 8 and 9, where a hard stop has been replaced by a flowing complex along Lakeside Drive.

That change to the layout, as well as other widening works around the track, are expected to help create better overtaking opportunities.



The other new stands are located at Turn 5, Turn 8, Turn 11 and Turn 12.

“We’re blown away by the incredible enthusiasm ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022 – this year’s event is on track to be the best Melbourne has ever seen and we cannot wait to welcome crowds back to Albert Park," said AGPC General Manager Marketing and Experiences Arthur Gillion.

“Not only will these additional Grandstands allow more people to experience the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022’s electrifying atmosphere, they also offer new and exciting views of a faster and more competitive Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.”

The April 7-10 event will mark the first running of the AGP since 2019, with the global health crisis preventing both the 2020 and 2021 Melbourne races from going ahead.

The 2020 AGP was called off on the Friday morning when a McLaren team member tested positive for COVID-19 during what was the infancy of the pandemic in Australia.

The country's strict border rules then prevented the 2021 event from happening at all.

There were some crowd restrictions during the recent Australian Open due to the high rate of Omicron cases in Victoria, however AGPC boss Andrew Westacott said recently that the organisation is working towards a capacity crowd at Albert Park.