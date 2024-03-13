Newey’s F1 plans unchanged as he's set for trackside return in Japan
Adrian Newey’s involvement in Red Bull’s push for Formula 1 title glory is unchanged, Motorsport.com has learned, despite wild rumours emerging this week surrounding his future.
Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks on from the pitwall
Red Bull Content Pool
The legendary F1 designer has been an integral part of Red Bull’s recent success, working in close collaboration with technical director Pierre Wache and his team on the progress with its new RB20 car.
Although Newey does not work full-time on the F1 operation, with his chief technical officer role expanding to include other projects, he still devotes a lot of time to ensuring Red Bull hits its full potential at the race tracks.
Newey was present at the season-opening Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, but a scheduled absence from the next race in Australia is understood to have fuelled talk that he could be stepping back from some of his responsibilities.
There have even been rumours that Red Bull wants to move him exclusively on to its RB17 hypercar project.
It was suggested that this could have been because of concerns over F1’s budget cap limits and potential unease about the political situation at the top of the team amid the power battle for control of the grand prix outfit.
However, sources have indicated that any idea of Newey changing roles is wide of the mark. His role remains unchanged and, with work continuing on the RB20, he will return trackside as scheduled at the Japanese Grand Prix next month.
Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Newey has long been surrounded by speculation of a potential end to his F1 involvement, but remains as motivated as ever to continue delivering in the championship.
In fact, speaking earlier this year, he said that the only time he had ever considered stepping back was in 2014 when Red Bull was living through a huge disadvantage with its power unit.
“I joined Red Bull [to build a technical team],” he said. “It was a bit of a career risk, but I wanted to again be involved with the development of the team at the start.
“So, having been involved in the start and been involved with Christian and Helmut [Marko] in how we developed the team, then why would I want to walk away from that?
“The only time it came close was in 2014 and that was for completely different reasonings. It was very simply at that time we had a power unit which wasn’t performing, which happens of course. And there didn’t seem to be a huge desire from the manufacturer [Renault] at the very top level to put the investment in to turn that around.
“So, you’re then in a bit of a depressing position where, as we all know, to win championships you’ve got to have the three key factors of driver, chassis and engine – and if one of those is weak you won’t win…”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Buescher on 2024 season: "We’re not points racing this year"
Sebring 12h: JDC-Miller Porsche leads second practice
Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal
Having Marquez, Acosta in KTM MotoGP roster would be "amazing", says team manager
Prime
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments