Newey: Verstappen now "clearly one of the all-time F1 greats"
Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey says that Max Verstappen now has to be considered one of Formula 1's all-time greats and is “totally in tune.”
The Milton Keynes outfit has won the first 13 races of the 2023 season, and Verstappen recorded his ninth consecutive victory in his home race at Zandvoort last weekend.
The Dutchman and his team are set to add two more world championship titles to Newey’s personal total, which also includes successes gained with Williams and McLaren.
Newey believes that as he heads towards his third title Verstappen has to be regarded among the best.
“Max is clearly one of the all-time greats and he's at the top of his game,” he told Motorsport.com. “Since he won the championship in '21 I think that took a lot of pressure off himself, and his driving has got a lot better for that.
“He's totally in tune. The thing about Max, like all the real greats, is that you have the impression he almost drives the car on automatic, which leaves plenty of processing power to think about everything."
Newey admitted that even for him, with a career that has included near-dominant years for the likes of Nigel Mansell at Williams and Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull, the 2023 season is something special.
"For both the driver and the team to achieve that level of consistency and reliability is fantastic,” he said.
“Never in my career have I been associated with a team where we've managed to win the first 13 races. Previously, it's been like the first six or something, but it's nothing like this.
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Racing
“The team is obviously working very well together, it's a tribute to everybody kind of really getting on doing their job.
“But the funny thing is I've been in this position before where you're not consciously doing anything different, it's just everything gels."
Asked if Red Bull backing off on 2023 development might allow others to catch up in the latter part of the season, he said: "Possibly. I would imagine that most teams now are probably well into next year's.
“So how much development other teams have got coming in between now and the end of the year? I don't know. For us obviously we're now tending to switch our focus to next year."
Newey acknowledged that the team didn’t quite get it right with Verstappen’s tyre strategy in the Zandvoort rain, while Sergio Perez finished only fourth after an eventful race. Both drivers switched to full-wet tyres just before the red flag.
"Obviously, with 20-20 hindsight, the right thing to do was stop [for inters] on lap one,” he said. “But it wasn't clear. We stopped Checo a bit late, last minute, so the tyres weren’t quite got ready, and Max the following lap, which was good enough. The guys who stayed out for an extra lap after that, they suffered.
"And then a little bit conservative maybe getting back into the dries, but we could afford to be because we had enough margin.
“At the end there we got on to inters, which was obvious, on the right lap. Then the move to extremes with Max we could do without losing position.
“With Checo, he'd obviously been off. And the problem is, we knew there was a reasonable chance of a red flag, but equally, if you stay out and there isn't, they might bin it. So it's one of those difficult ones.”
Perez survived a spin and contact with the Tecpro barrier and a brush with the wall on the pit entry. Fortunately, the team was able to attend to the Mexican's car under red flag conditions before he resumed.
“There was a bit of damage to the beam wing which obviously we managed to repair under the red flag,” said Newey.
“If there hadn't been a red flag, would it have made it without falling apart? I don't know. Had there not been a red flag it was right on the edge of structural integrity."
Related video
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Aston Martin to rework trick F1 “bowtie” winglet after Zandvoort failure
Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage
Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage
Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag
Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance
Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Latest news
Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change
Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change
Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza
Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza
Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays
Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays
DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024
DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024 DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.