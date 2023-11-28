When is the next F1 race? Full 2024 Formula 1 race calendar
With the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship season having come to an end in Abu Dhabi, here’s a look at what races are on the schedule next year.
This year’s season saw 22 races (the planned Emilia-Romagna GP was cancelled due to flooding) packed with action and impressive dominance from Max Verstappen and his Red Bull car.
The 2024 F1 season will begin on 29 February and run until 8 December with a record-breaking 24-race season. Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain at the end of February, just a week before the opening race.
The first two races of the year in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be held on Saturday nights, with a shifted schedule due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, which begins on Sunday 10 March.
The holy event required the Saudi Arabian GP to be moved forward by a day and, with back-to-back weekends, the decision was made to also race on Saturday in Bahrain to ensure there was enough time to move all freight to the next race.
The Chinese GP is also set to return to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019. The race was previously cancelled in 2023 for a fourth consecutive year following strict COVID-19 measures in the country.
When is the next F1 race in 2024?
The next F1 race will take place on 2 March 2024, as F1 travels to Bahrain for the season opener.
Pre-season testing starts in Bahrain on Wednesday 21 February and will run until Friday 23 February, with FP1 for the Bahrain GP starting one week later.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
What is the 2024 F1 schedule
The 2024 F1 season will officially begin on 29 February in Bahrain, however pre-season testing will take place over three days from 21-23 February.
Here’s the full calendar for all 24 races next year:
|
Date
|
Event
|
Location
|
29 February–2 March
|
Bahrain GP
|
Sakhir
|
7–9 March
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
Jeddah
|
22-24 March
|
Australian GP
|
Melbourne
|
5-7 April
|
Japanese GP
|
Suzuka
|
19-21 April
|
Chinese GP
|
Shanghai
|
3-5 May
|
Miami GP
|
Miami
|
17-19 May
|
Emilia-Romagna GP
|
Imola
|
24-26 May
|
Monaco GP
|
Monaco
|
7-9 June
|
Canadian GP
|
Montreal
|
21-23 June
|
Spanish GP
|
Barcelona
|
28-30 June
|
Austrian GP
|
Spielberg
|
5-7 July
|
British GP
|
Silverstone
|
19-21 July
|
Hungarian GP
|
Budapest
|
26-28 July
|
Belgian GP
|
Spa
|
23-25 August
|
Dutch GP
|
Zandvoort
|
30 August–1 September
|
Italian GP
|
Monza
|
13-15 September
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
Baku
|
20-22 September
|
Singapore GP
|
Singapore
|
18-20 October
|
United States GP
|
Austin
|
25-27 October
|
Mexican GP
|
Mexico City
|
1-3 November
|
Brazilian GP
|
São Paulo
|
21-23 November
|
Las Vegas GP
|
Las Vegas
|
29 November–1 December
|
Qatar GP
|
Losail
|
6-8 December
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
Yas Marina
The FIA, the sport's governing body, has made an effort to regionalise the schedule for the 2024 season in an attempt to make the sport more sustainable.
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1
“I want to thank all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule. Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment.”
The Japanese GP has been moved from its usual September spot to April, giving this year's season an Asian leg towards the start of the year. The race, which is traditionally after the summer break, will move to the fourth round of 2024, just ahead of the Chinese GP.
With the Japanese GP making a move to the start of the year, the Azerbaijan GP in Baku will be moved to the second half of the year, taking place a week before the Singapore GP.
The Qatar GP will also be moved to the penultimate race of the season which will help transport cars and equipment to Abu Dhabi for next year’s season finale and should also help with the heat issue faced by drivers this year.
Related video
Latest news
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan
RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan
Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments
Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race
Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.